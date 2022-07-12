Lily James looks completely unrecognisable in new Versace campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Granted, Lily James has sported her fair share of looks in her time. Character transformations are just part of the game for the 33-year-old actress – and she takes it all in her stride.

Over the years, Lily charmed us onscreen as the effervescent Cinderella, Nancy Mitford's spirited heroine Linda in The Pursuit of Love, and most recently, as Pamela Anderson in Disney+'s Pam & Tommy.

MORE: 4 style lessons we have learnt from Kristen Stewart

While her latest look goes easier on the prosthetics, it is still a wild physical transformation – Lily's blonde days are a thing of the past, now she is embracing jet black with a severe fringe, along with vampy purple lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

In a post shared with her 3.4M followers on her Instagram stories, Lily shared a photo from behind the scenes of her latest Versace campaign.

The actress posed alongside the label's long-time artistic director, esteemed designer Donatella Versace, while wearing a red long-sleeved ruched dress from the eponymous Italian fashion house.

READ: Olivia Palermo shares her beauty routine

The piece featured a sweetheart neckline, a sheer midi cut-out panel with visible boning and central ruching detailing. To finish off the ensemble, Lily wore pillar box red pointed boots and accessorised with a rounded shoulder bag with a gold chain strap.

Donatella kept things understated with a black long-sleeved top and wide-leg cargo pants. She didn't join Lily in sporting a dramatic hair transformation, instead she stuck by her signature platinum shade.

RELATED: Lily James surprises in Versace hat during beach outing

"This. Is. A. Dream." Lily captioned the photo. We can't wait for her to share some more photos of her new look!

Clearly the actress is a big fan of the Italian fashion house, as evidenced by some of her most recent red carpet looks.

Lily wore custom Versace to attend the biggest date in the fashion calendar, rocking an embellished lilac dress with intricate beading and sheer panels at this year's annual Met Gala.

She also turned to the label for her Oscars red carpet moment. Lily channelled Barbie, wearing a sleeveless light pink floaty maxi with floral appliqué detailing.

Shop the pieces below to recreate Lily James' look:

Versace draped jersey dress, £3050, Luisa Via Roma

House of CB Maya corset dress, £159, Selfridges

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.