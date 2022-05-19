Lily James surprises in Versace hat during beach outing

Lily James has nailed red carpet style, but she has also mastered the art of beach dressing. The actress took to social media on Thursday to share a stunning selfie as she enjoyed a day off. The 33-year-old gleamed in the South of France sun, which she shielded herself from with a Versace bucket hat.

READ: Pam & Tommy: the true story behind the show – and why Pamela Anderson is against adaptation

Lily pouted for the camera wearing the unique bucket hat, which features the luxury Italian label's signature monogram logo, illusion 3D black print and a monochrome white and black colour scheme. The star wore her dark tresses down loose under the edgy headpiece and went bare-faced for optimal tanning enhancement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

The star wore a thin gold chain around her neck and flashed a peek of a mauve bikini strap. A gold stud adorned her ear but the primary focus of the picture, aside from her designer accessory, was her full lips that flaunted a luscious watermelon pink hue.

MORE: Lily James channels Pamela Anderson in risque sequin gown for Pam and Tommy party

Lily took to Instagram to share the snaps of her beach outing with her 3.4 million followers. She previously shared a scenic image of the evening beachscape via her Instagram Stories, revealing to fans that she is happiest when she's by the sea.

Lily soaked up the sun in Versace

The actress has become a Versace poster girl and sported a beautiful beaded gown from the brand at the Met Gala. Boasting a feminine lilac and silver colour palette, sheer layers of fabric, a one-shoulder neckline and cut-out detailing, the dress accentuated Lily's incredible red carpet style.

The star dazzled in lilac at the Met Gala

The star wore her brunette hair down loose in a slicked-back style, letting the intricate dress speak for itself.

MORE: Here's how you can watch Lily James' scandalous new series Pam & Tommy

Her purple-hued makeup look perfectly complemented her gown. A soft lilac eyeshadow, thick, brushed up brow, smooth complexion and a pale cherry red lip made for a whimsical beauty blend. A pair of mega platform lavender open-toe heels quite literally elevated the ensemble in true Versace style.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.