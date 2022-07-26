Adut Akech: everything you need to know about the supermodel The South Sudanese-Australian model is taking the industry by storm

Adut Akech is the name on everyone's lips – the South Sudanese-Australian model has been taking the industry by storm since she first emerged on the scene in Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2017 catwalk show during Paris Fashion Week – not too shabby for a first gig, right?

Before then, Adut had only walked in local shows – including one hosted by her aunt when she was just 13. But from the moment when she was cast in her first major fashion show aged 16, she knew that she wanted to become a professional model, and the dream became a reality.

Who is Adut Akech?

Adut Akech is a 22-year-old runway model from South Sudan, although she grew up in Kenya and sought refugee status in Australia when she was seven. She went by the name of Mary as teachers often found it difficult to pronounce her name, but in the fashion world she prefers to go by her birth name, Adut.

Is Adut Akech in a relationship?

It seems that Adut is currently single – she was dating Nigerian singer Runtown, but she confirmed on her Instagram Stories in July last year that the pair had split and that she was single.

What does Adut Akech's career path look like?

Adut Akech was scouted multiple times in her early teens but it wasn't until she turned 16 that she was cast in her first major show – Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2017 – during which time she signed to Elite Model Management.

Her career has included modelling for several major fashion brands including Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Jil Sander and Versace to name a few. She has graced the cover of British Vogue not once but twice, in December 2018 and more recently in Feburary 2022.

Adut is known to be close friends with industry legend Naomi Campbell, who the 22-year-old described as "like a second mother" in an interview with Grazia in 2019. The pair met in 2017 during the Pirelli calendar shoot and since then Naomi has looked out for her.

"She told me she was proud of me and that she knew I was going to be a star. Right after that show I travelled to France for my first full Paris Fashion Week schedule, and she was constantly checking in on me. Who better to look after you than Naomi Campbell, right?" Adut said.

"When I moved to New York I'd go to her apartment, and we'd have lunch or dinner. She would give me so much advice. Since then, our relationship has just grown and grown. She was the first family I had in New York."

What has Adut Akech been up to recently?

Last month Adut walked in Jacquemus' Le Papier show, sporting an off-white cowl neck floaty maxi, alongside fellow model Lila Moss. The bridal-inspired show welcomed the likes of Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and singer Jorja Smith into the audience and was a relatively understated affair, set against the scenic backdrop of salt-rock mountains in Arles, France.

