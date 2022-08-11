Kylie Jenner wears the ultimate birthday girl dress   

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's fair to say that Kylie Jenner knows how to celebrate a birthday in style, and her completely extra party outfit worn on Wednesday night is the sartorial proof. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been churning out some killer looks lately, and faster than you can say "Leo birthday extravaganza", the now-25-year-old came through with the ultimate party-girl piece.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's chic date night outfit is everything and more

In a post shared on Instagram with her 365m followers, Kylie revealed to her fans exactly what she wore to celebrate her quarter-of-a-century birthday celebrations. Highlighting her incredible figure, the beauty entrepreneur wore an off-the-shoulder glimmering gown with an asymmetric neckline and ruched sleeves.

Posing on a luxury yacht against the backdrop of a sky gleaming with fireworks, Kylie took matching her outfit to her surroundings to the next level. Her shimmering dress featured a seriously flattering form-fitting silhouette and was made from a sheer white fabric that had an almost celestial quality.

READ: The motorcycle jacket has come roaring back into fashion

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's tropical breakfast onboard $72.8m private jet could rival a beach resort

Kylie finished off her ensemble with a typically glamorous makeup look, opting for voluminous lashes, a rosy lip, and a dash of highlighter on her cheeks. She accessorised with glinting cuff-style pendant earrings and styled her hair in an unfussy updo with a few loose tendrils out, framing her face.

In true Kardashian-Jenner sister form, her birthday wasn't complete without an outfit change or two. Kylie wore another amazing dress that caught our attention – a vintage piece from the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion archive.

Her older sister Kim posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, featuring a photo of the pair hugging as they celebrated Kylie's birthday. "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is," Kim wrote in the caption. "You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever."

Kylie is clearly loving a sheer dress at the moment, sporting a beige bodycon tank top dress featuring a sailor's tattoo-inspired print – which gave the visual effect of ink-patterned skin – in Kim's Instagram post.

Recreate Kylie Jenner's birthday look with our pick below:

Galvan Mykonos sequined metallic tulle midi dress, £950, Net-A-Porter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.