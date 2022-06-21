Kylie Jenner's tropical breakfast onboard $72.8m private jet could rival a beach resort The Kardashians billionaire knows how to travel in style

Whenever the Kardashians travel, they prefer to fly via private jet. Kris Jenner's youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, even has her own private airline - a fully customized Bombardier Global 7500 that she bought in 2020 for $72.8million.

SEE: The Kardashian-Jenners' $191million homes: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

From personalised seats to the plush pink interior, Kylie's private jet has everything a star could need to travel in the ultimate comfort. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Monday to share a mid-flight snap from her latest KylieAir flight, giving fans a glimpse inside her seriously luxe lifestyle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Kris Jenner's hidden hills mansion

The makeup mogul was served a colourful platter of tropical fruit, including vibrant orange papaya filled with coconut cream, pomegranate and puffed rice, chia pudding topped with mango cubes and a mouth-watering array of perfectly arranged fruit placed on a banana leaf.

Kylie's in-flight breakfast could rival a tropical beach resort

I mean really, did we expect anything less from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who was also pipped the world's youngest self-made billionaire?

If the five-star food wasn't enough, Kylie's lavish breakfast was also presented on a crisp white tablecloth embroidered with a pastel pink trim and served with KylieAir branded napkins.

SEE: Kylie Jenner's luxurious menu on board $72.8million private jet is jaw-dropping

READ: How to make Kim Kardashian's favourite salad from KUWTK

It's not the first time fans have been given an insight into the jaw-dropping menu onboard KylieAir. Earlier this year, momager Kris jet-setted to Italy with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 66-year-old shared several snaps from inside the private jet, complete with Kylie's signature pink branding, private crew, and a luxurious on-board catering service that's fit for the Queen.

Kylie's private jet is branded with plush pink interiors

In keeping with the Kardashians' healthy lifestyle, their favourite Chinese Chicken Salad made a feature on the tempting menu, as well as Seared Mahi Mahi with pineapple mango salsa, sauteed spinach, grilled vegetables and pomme puree.

LOOK: What does a nutritionist think of Kim Kardashian's controversial Met Gala diet?

If you've ever faced the struggle of deciding between "chicken or beef?" as you dine at 30'000ft en route to your destination, you'll be seriously envious of Kylie's decadent in-flight menu.

Read more HELLO! US stories here