Mini and micro bags are the cutest accessory trend right now

Kiss goodbye to your beloved gigantic shopper because we're all about the mini bag right now. The concept might seem slightly redundant at first – in the age of the iPhone which increases in size year upon year, what exactly is the point of having a bag which holds so little?

What is a mini bag?

A mini bag is pretty self-explanatory - it's an accessory of miniature size, and therefore it will likely only fit a few essentials. Think keys, credit card and… yep, that's your lot.

However, what the mini bag lacks in spaciousness, it most definitely makes up for in style. The teeny tiny trend has been all over the runway in recent seasons, most notably at French label Jacquemus' shows – its adorable Le Chiquito style now boasts a cult following, having been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez.

Wearers of the mini bag possess a sort of whimsical, carefree approach to life which lends itself to packing light and going with the flow.

How to style a mini bag?

For the self-proclaimed minimalist, styling a mini bag will be all in a day's work. Actress Laura Harrier kept things crisp in a white collared zip-up jacket, matching straight-leg trousers and pointed silver boots, instead letting her patterned vanity-style Louis Vuitton mini do all the talking.

Whereas if you'd prefer your mini to act as an extension of your outfit, complementing your colourway, Lily-Rose Depp has got you covered. The actress sported a tiny bubble gum pink drawstring Chanel number which perfectly matched the appliqué accents on her jeans and her rounded bouclé jacket.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the most stylish mini and micro bags to help you nail the tiny accessory trend:

Nano Mayfair bag, £195, Aspinal of London

First Nano bag, £695, Fendi

Acne Studios Micro knotted leather tote, £650, Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon micro metallic leather bucket bag, £625, Net-A-Porter

Crossbody bag, £109, Arket

Self-Portrait The Bow Mini diamanté and leather cross-body bag, £350, Selfridges

Jacquemus Le Chiquito leather top-handle bag, £385, Selfridges

Lime leather tote bag, £75, & Other Stories

