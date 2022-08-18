Lady Amelia Windsor shines a light on sustainable swimwear in new bikini set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The use of synthetic fibres is one of the key issues that the fashion industry is yet to tackle – and in part, we have swimwear to blame. Bikinis and one-pieces are often crafted from nylon, neoprene or polyester, meaning that they can’t be recycled. This is something Lady Amelia Windsor knows all about.

Luckily for us, and the royal, many swimwear brands are pioneering materials such as econyl - regenerated nylon that’s collected from landfill and oceans - to create beautiful bikini sets. So, it comes as no surprise that Lady Amelia was spotted sporting a classic black bikini by Talia Collins, a sustainable swimwear designer who champions the use of econyl in her classy designs.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The 26-year-old snapped a stunning spa day selfie in the high-waisted set, featuring a classic triangle black bikini top and coordinating bottoms. She wore her long blonde hair down loose in the image, which she subsequently shared via social media.

The socialite captioned the Instagram Story: "@bulgari @modusbpsm @taliacollinsofficial econyl bikini."

Lady Amelia looked incredible in the ethically-sourced swim set

According to its website, the label is: "A sustainable luxury swimwear and activewear brand, established in 2018."

The star enjoyed a well-earned spa day

It read: "We aim to produce timeless, monogrammed swimwear in the most sustainable way as possible to help protect our oceans and the whole planet. Our personalisable designs are consciously created using ECONYL®, a yarn consisting of 100% regenerated nylon fibre crafted from abandoned fishing nets and other discarded ocean plastics."

If Lady Amelia's ethically-produced swim set has caught your eye, then you're in luck as it is still available to buy online.

The High-Waisted High-Cut Brief, £90, Talia Collins

In addition to econyl, independent brands are incorporating natural fibres like hemp, Yulex (a natural rubber alternative to petroleum-based neoprene) and even ocean waste into their products.

Of course, there's always the option to shop vintage. With the advent of Y2K trends, vintage Dior, Juicy Couture and Burberry bikinis have become increasingly popular. For some, the idea of second-hand swimwear may not appeal, so thankfully there are plenty more sustainable swimwear brands to explore.

