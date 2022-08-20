Emily Ratajkowski is a masterclass in street style in It-girl mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody does it quite like Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel's wardrobe is truly what dreams are made of. Lined with the hottest designer pieces and archival items, her clothing inventory never fails to impress – to say the very least.

On Saturday, the star graced the New York streets looking sensational in Miaou's 'Ginger' mini dress, which retails at £250. Featuring a sweet handkerchief mismatched print, a flippy mini skirt silhouette and a semi-sheer finish, the number was another memorable ensemble to add to Emily's unparalleled clothing collection.

The model completed her look with a pair of black cowboy boots boasting white embossed detailing and some oversized Versace sunglasses. A statement necklace adorned her neck and she wore her brunette tresses down loose in an effortless style.

Miu Miu's 'Wander matelassé mini hobo bag,' which retails at £1650, was strapped across the model's shoulder - adding a pinch of luxury charm to her bohemian aesthetic.

Emily looked incredible in the It-girl dress

During their outing, Emily and a friend, who looked polished in a golden halter neck top and grey jeans, performed a TikTok dance for fans to gush over. The brunette beauty simply captioned the clip with a heart emoji.

The star paired her dress with on-trend cowboy boots

"Yes Queen," one fan replied to the playful post. Another commented: "I love your fit!" A third added: "Goddess," and a fourth said: "Love the dress."

If you couldn’t agree more then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, Emily's actual dress is no longer in stock, by Miaou are stocking a beautiful alternative.

Miaou x Paloma Ginger Panelled Stretch-woven Mini Dress, £250, Miaou

Showcasing a slim fit, cowl neck, sleeveless, cinched waist, all-over abstract pattern and satin texture, this panelled stretch-woven mini dress is sure to turn heads.

Since her split with movie producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has been sparking hair envy in us all with her silky mane.

The soft waves she is sporting are deliberately undone and messy, the ultimate cool–girl hair with a hint of Botticelli waves mixed in. "Emily’s length here is reminiscent of what we saw wafting down the catwalk at the SS22 Versace show. But instead of elongated, spoker straight strands she's gone for cool, Woodstock waves and a subtly-skewed centre-part," explained Hello! Fashion's beauty director Charlotte Jolly.

