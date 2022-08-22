Victoria Beckham's plus size news sparks reaction amongst fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's fashion label has gone through a big change and it's something that many people have been championing. The mother-of-four's fans have applauded the star for releasing a plus-size clothing range for the first time since her label was founded in 2008.

READ: Victoria Beckham lounges in chic swimwear for Miami date with David Beckham

Some of the 48-year-old's garments now go up to a size 18, having previously stopped at a size 14 - mostly from her VB body range.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

Sharing a video of model Shareefa J wearing one of her green dresses from her range, VB said: "Designed in our signature compact knit, VB Body gently sculpts and flatters the figure. This season sees elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit. Available in sizes XS - XXL, discover the full collection at victoriabeckham.com."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's shock surprise on shopping trip with Harper is so iconic

One fan wrote: "Hoorah!!! Finally VB models of all sizes, well done!" Another added: "Finally qween! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign." A third quipped: "So lovely to see women of all sizes modelling these beautiful clothes."

In 2008, Victoria launched her first womenswear line consisting of figure-hugging dresses featuring statement zips, in organzas, silks and taffetas. Some critics were initially doubtful, but the former Spice Girl has impressed some major industry names over the years.

VB Body One Shoulder Top in Green, £350, Victoria Beckham

In 2013 Victoria Beckham launched its e-commerce website and opened its flagship store on London’s Dover Street the following year.

READ: Harper Beckham and mum Victoria just had a £58 twinning fashion moment

Some famous fans of the label include Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle – both close friends of the fashion designer – but they're by no means alone in their appreciation for the cult label. Other celebrities who have worn pieces by Victoria Beckham include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kate Winslet.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.