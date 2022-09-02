Nicola Peltz's favourite jeans style might have been influenced by Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz has been rather busy since her nuptials 6 months ago. After tying the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in a star-studded wedding in April, Nicola has been filming Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu. Then of course she unveiled her radical hair transformation.

Luckily she still managed to make time to grace the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, alongside her new hubby, who may be the influence behind her favourite pair of trousers.

The It-couple appear in Vogue Hong Kong’s September Issue

"I love a good pair of boyfriend jeans," she revealed in the interview with Vogue, when asked to describe her style. The relaxed fit of boyfriend jeans are meant to capture the look of a person borrowing their boyfriend's trousers, although we expect she will buy her own rather than borrow from husband Brooklyn. The pair recently posed in a joint campaign for Pepe Jeans, with Nicola explaining , "Shooting our first campaign together was also on our bucket list. It didn’t feel like work, we had so much fun. We can’t wait to find to other ways to collaborate together again professionally."

Nicola also revealed that her new locks have inspired her to change up her outfits saying, "I love fashion so much because it’s a way for me to express how I’m feeling that day. Since my dark hair I really feel my style evolving and have been having more fun with it."

The actress loves boyfriend jeans

She also revealed the key to a classic look, saying "I also think what makes an outfit timeless is not trying too hard." Since joining the Beckham clan the 27-year-old actress has firmly cemented herself on the fashion radar. She went on to tell the magazine, "Jennifer Fisher sent me her bangles recently and I am really into that trend. I think they can really make an outfit."

Nicola and Brooklyn fashion's favourite couple, with the blessing of Vogue's Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, "Going to the Met together, not once but now twice was definitely on our bucket list. It’s an honour to be invited by Anna and we hope to continue to be part of it for years to come."