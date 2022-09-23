Bella Hadid's Milan street style wardrobe is an ode to the 1970s The supermodel is the ultimate retro gal

Bella Hadid has never been one to shy away from standing out – and we love her all the more for it. It's been an insanely busy month for the supermodel who spent the first part of it walking in a whole host of shows at New York Fashion Week. We've just about recovered from her utterly showstopping presence at Tom Ford – Bella and sister Gigi were giving Diana Ross a run for her money with their hypnotising disco-diva-style ensembles, and now Bella has come through with two incredible looks which, yet again, paid homage to the 1970s.

The 25-year-old skipped London Fashion Week this year and headed straight to Milan. When the supermodel stepped out on the streets of the Italian city, we couldn't help but do a double take. Ciao Bella, or what?

In essence, she was serving '1970s community grassroots leader' – and we are totally here for it. She wore a classic white ribbed tank top alongside mid-waisted khaki pants and a pair of rustic-looking pointed boots – all of which added to that slightly dusty, lived-in feel.

Bella finished off her look with a brown and green striped sweater, again with a distinctly retro feel, and her pièce de resistance – a faded canvas satchel bag, by none other than Chanel, featuring badges and graffiti-style decorations.

Next up, Bella left the countercultural vibe at bay in favour of a look that instantly harked back to the decade via its colourway. The supermodel opted for a beige suede wraparound midi skirt, shiny tan square-toe boots and a burgundy Nike windbreaker.

Always one for experimentation, we love that Bella is branching out from her usual Y2K-inspired aesthetic – and what better time than Milan Fashion Week to debut some killer new looks?

