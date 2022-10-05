Aquazzura's Edgardo Osorio is crystal obsessed, now he explains how he and Swarovski are creating the ultimate party shoes "I've been using their crystals since the very beginning"

"I've known Giovanna Battaglia for a very long time", Edgardo Osorio tells Hello! Fashion, "When she first started at Swarovski, I loved everything she designed, also I’ve been a friend of the Swarovski family, so doing a collaboration with Swarovski and Giovanna was very dear to my heart."

The Founder and Creative Director of Aquazzura is by his own admission crystal obsessed, so it’s no surprise that he has teamed up with the Austrian luxury jewellers on his latest capsule collection.

MORE: Princess Olympia of Greece lands new job as shoe designer for Aquazzura

RELATED: Kendall Jenner has made a case for the 1990s pointy midcalf boot

The Aura Plexi Sandal in Soft Gold

The dazzling new 'Aura' sandal is presented in a limited-release range of five vibrant colours and stones which were specially developed for the new collaboration. The heels are adorned with the chunky-supersized octagonal cut crystals that style icon Giovanna Battaglia has become known for since she joined Swarovski as their Creative Director back in 2020. Edgardo explains, "For the concept behind the shoes, I wanted this style to be all about the crystals and woman’s legs… a woman walking in crystals and nothing else."

Edgardo Osorio is the Founder and Creative Director of Aquazzura

The exciting collaboration between the pair also celebrates a major milestone of the Italian footwear brand. "I’ve been using their crystals since the very beginning of Aquazzura" Edgardo tells us, "and I fell in love with the idea of doing something really special together, especially this year which marks the 10th anniversary of Aquazzura."

MORE: Clear heels: how to wear this summer's hottest shoe trend

RELATED: 90s-style shoes that are having a moment in 2022

The Aura Plexi Sandal in Bougainvillea

Crystals and embellishments have become somewhat of an Aquazzura signature, making an appearance on the Florence-based brand's party sandals and heels in many of its previous collections, "Crystals are the best ally of light, they allow light to release and diffuse, to refract and break down into all its component colours," says Edgardo "and at the same time light gives life to the crystals, illuminates them, allows them to come alive and pulsates them. This is why I love to use glass and crystals often in my creations, they allow me to capture and emanate as much light as possible."

The heels are clearly a maximalist's dream and crafted from luxurious napa leather, making them the perfect autumn party heel. But which one takes the cake? "My favourite one is the bougainvillea crystal in the different shades which is something that I haven’t seen before; I love how it changes colour according to how the light hits it," Edgardo reveals.

We’ll take them all.

The collection is available at Aquazzura.com and at the Creators Lab platform on Swarovski.com

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.