Bomber jackets: the 9 best styles to amp up your outerwear collection Shop our favourite pieces this season

We have it on good authority that a bomber jacket deserves a place in your outerwear collection – in fact, it has received the supermodel seal of approval this season.

While Bella Hadid's love for the varsity jacket knows no bounds, she also has a major soft spot for bombers, having sported a fern green version with leather panels outside the Balenciaga SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week just over a week ago.

The 26-year-old kept things casual by styling her bomber with a blue oversized shirt and shiny straight-leg jeans, whereas fellow supermodel Jourdan Dunn brought the drama a few weeks earlier at David Koma, rocking an oversized black version alongside an electric blue pleated mini dress and thigh-high boots. Is there anything the bomber can't do?

What exactly is a bomber jacket?

A bomber jacket derives from military origins, having evolved from the flight jacket style. It was intended for functional use, to be worn as a lightweight layer that would keep aircrews warm while not restricting their movement.

The design typically includes an elasticated ribbed waistband and matching cuffs, a central zip fastening and deep pockets.

Bomber jackets were originally made from leather in a midnight blue shade, which was later changed to sage green following its military usage – a colour that made it easier for soldiers to camouflage themselves into their surroundings.

These days, anything goes – and this season we're lusting after shiny satins by Acne Studios, cosy tweeds by Max Mara and ruffled wools by Chloé.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish bomber jackets to add to cart right now:

Leopardess Cotton Merino bomber jacket, £580, Hayley Menzies

Acne Studios Satin bomber jacket, £650, Net-A-Porter

Chloé Ruffled padded wool-blend bomber jacket, £2,840, Net-A-Porter

Oversized Rosewood bomber jacket, £399, Maje

Off-white cropped quilted bomber jacket, £290, Essentiel Antwerp

Leather bomber jacket, £550, ME+EM

MA-1 Blouson Flight jacket, £59.90, Uniqlo

Harris Tweed bomber jacket, £475, Max Mara

Bronlei cropped bomber jacket, £195, Ted Baker

