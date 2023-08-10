10 autumn fashion trends to have on your radar right now

These are the key trends to immerse yourself in ahead of next season

In the absence of any meaningful attempt at summer weather, our hope for a heatwave is dwindling. In order to soothe our woes, we're expanding our horizons and looking ahead to next season.

That's right – within the blink of an eye, summer has practically passed us by, and now we're getting our wardrobe in gear for autumn.

If your esteem for the ubiquitous Barbiecore trend is waning, we've got some killer colours to fill the void. Red is having a serious moment, nothing rusty, as is typically synonymous with the season, but punchy and passionate. Softer, buttery hues are also coming to the fore, ideal if you're planning on expanding your neutral Quiet Luxury shade repertoire to include a touch of gentle warmth.

AW23 is set to be a corker – and we've got the trend report to prove it.

Hello! Fashion shares the AW23 trends to have on your radar:

Quiet Luxury

© Spotlight Ferragamo, Gucci, Tove AW23

The sartorial antidote to flashy displays of wealth and logomania, the Quiet Luxury trend is all about the more muted approach. Crisp, neutral hues and clean, minimalist cuts topped off with an expensive-looking earring? We're into it, as is our current style crush Sofia Richie. Enough said.

Seeing red

© Spotlight Stella McCartney, Sandy Liang, Nensi Dojaka AW23

Move over fuchsia, there's a new hue vying for top spot. Statement scarlets and cut-throat crimsons are bang on trend this season, as seen at the likes of David Koma, Victoria Beckham and Christopher Kane to name a few. Fiercely passionate and full of zeal, wear yours head-to-toe for a guaranteed statement.

Bow-oh-wow

© Spotlight Rodarte, Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera AW23

What 3D florals were to spring, bows are this autumn, and we're overjoyed to have another playful adornment to get tied up with. For subtle saccharine, try the trend in the form of ballet flats à la street style hero Alexa Chung. Alternatively, the bow took on a gothic air at Rodarte and Bora Aksu – look out for plush black velvet or hair accessory versions of the trend.

Butter wouldn't melt

© Spotlight Tove, Zimmermann, Givenchy AW23

Mellow yellow is all the rage this season – and these buttery pastels feel utterly luxe. Wear the hue in the form of a figure-skimming maxi or take inspiration from Zimmermann's lustrous duvet coats and overhaul your outerwear.

Tight spot

© Spotlight Gucci, Ahluwalia, Coperni AW23

Form over function? There's really no need. This season, designers have come through brightly hued tights, pairs with a certain all-eyes-on-me appeal. Ditch your trusty black opaques and branch out with the shade du jour, taking your cues from the likes of Gucci, Coperni and more.

Peplum power

© Spotlight Tory Burch, Richard Quinn, Adeam AW23

Exaggerated hip volume stood out as one of this season's key silhouettes. Those at Tory Burch were subtle, with a clear lingerie-esque feel, whereas at Richard Quinn and Adeam, the trend was transferred into playful gown form, styled with high octane opera gloves.

All wrapped up

© Spotlight Etro, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent AW23

Models graced the AW23 runways wrapped up in cosy scarf coats, testament to the enduring appeal of Totême's version. This trend is super easy to incorporate into your own wardrobe, opt for a thick, sumptuous knit that can be styled in several different ways.

Molten metals

© Spotlight Dries van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana, Proenza Schouler AW23

Metallics return season after season, but for AW23, designers are all about shades with unadulterated fluidity. Dolce & Gabbana and Dries van Noten alike were infused with Midas energy, whereas two-tone texture at Proenza Schouler had a certain other-worldly appeal.

Old school ties

© Spotlight Carolina Herrera, David Koma, Valentino AW23

Cast your mind back to your school days and give uniform a second chance this season. Leading the way, Valentino dedicated its entire show to a literal take on the black-tie dress code. Not alone in its ode to the classic tailoring combo, Carolina Herrera and David Koma also subverted gender norms, presenting womenswear looks with crisp, white shirts and stark contrast appendages.

Brief encounter

© Spotlight Gucci, Miu Miu, Jason Wu AW23

An acquired taste? We reckon we've Kendall Jenner and her polarising tights-hot pants moment to either blame or thank for this one, depending on how you feel about having your knickers on display. If you're feeling traffic-stopping, take a leaf out of Miu Miu's book and go embellished with bare legs – a guaranteed crowd-pleaser – otherwise Jason Wu's more refined take feels simultaneously elegant and sultry.