Casual outfits: 6 stylish dressed-down looks to recreate

Dress-down Fridays – does even the notion fill you will dread? Never again will you fear casual dressing and all that it encompasses, instead you will show off your sartorial prowess and exude low-key chic. Need a helping hand?

Casual style essentials

Before compiling a stylish, informal ensemble, it is key that your wardrobe is home to some cardinal pieces. First and foremost, no girl should be without a pair of outrageously flattering jeans, and this season there are more than a few styles that we totally adore. At the moment we can't get enough of roomy straight-leg and baggy fits, and if you're looking to invest this season, it's practically impossible to go wrong with the likes of Agolde, Frame, and Citizens of Humanity.

Another major player in the casual outfit game is a pair of ultra-wearable trainers. Cult-favourite Veja has won over the likes of Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski (and everyone else in the world), but if you're in pursuit of a pair that is a little more unique, we love Axel Arigato and Saye.

Finally, chuck a blazer into the mix. This might feel counterintuitive at first, after all, sharp tailoring is intrinsically linked with more formal dress codes, but we're talking about oversized straight-fits in heavy duty wools – ideal for pairing alongside sumptuous polo necks for a stylish winter dress-down moment.

