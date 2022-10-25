Anna Delvey rocks seriously chic ensemble to attend parole meeting

If the news of Anna Delvey's release from prison has somehow escaped you – here is everything that you need to know. Having been released from ICE custody a couple of weeks ago, Anna is adjusting to her newfound fame, which apparently starts with giving her fans what they want by staging a major style moment on the streets of NYC.

Anna, who served nearly four years in prison, was charged with a cocktail of offences back in 2019 – some of which included grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.

In true Anna Delvey style, the 31-year-old ensured that all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a killer outfit to attend a parole meeting at the Department of Correction Parole office in Brooklyn.

Known for her keen fashion eye, the fake heiress opted for a black ribbed jumper, a classic navy trench coat with a tartan lining, a black leather handbag, sheer tights, pointed heels and, quite literally, her must-have accessory: an ominous-looking ankle bracelet.

Speaking to The New York Times, she revealed she was mulling over how to style her ankle tag, saying: "I'm not a glam-it-up type of person, but the possibilities are endless."

Who is Anna Delvey?

Also known as Anna Sorokin, the fake German heiress captured audiences with her extraordinary tale of deception in Netflix's Inventing Anna series.

She was released early from prison in February of last year on good behaviour but was arrested by ICE a few weeks later for overstaying her visa. Having spent the past 18 months in a New York detention facility, a couple of weeks ago Anna was released from custody and she is now living under house arrest in her East Village apartment.

Now that Anna is no longer in prison, it is unclear as to what her next steps will be, but one thing is for sure – she is set to make a splash. She told The New York Times that she is working on "so many projects", one of which includes her "own podcast with different guests for each episode".

Emily M Austen, founder and CEO of trailblazing London-based PR Agency Emerge, gives us an idea of what Anna's career trajectory could look like.

"We have an obsession with a fraud story, inadvertently creating the fame and wealth for the individuals that they initially so craved. In the case of Anna Delvey, her future will most likely consist of three key commercial components," Emily explains.

"The first will be endorsement or brand deals, including speaking opportunities (think Steve Madden but less about having seen the light). I predict that Anna will be unlikely to present herself as someone who made mistakes and is remorseful, given that she is so committed to her perception of the truth.

"The second is a continuation of the leverage she encountered as a consequence of the Netflix series. The dramatization of these stories, books, podcasts and other story-telling platforms will be a key part of her trajectory.

"The third most likely route for Anna is to find a way to launch her own companies again. I imagine it will be difficult for her to set up a company, a bank account and secure investment given she is one of the most high-profile fraudsters this decade.

"The way around this would be to attach to someone who has the legal capabilities to create the company structure and can benefit from her network and media coverage. Expect magazine covers, a high-profile boyfriend, shoots 'as you've never seen her before' and a generalised over-hyped fanfare around her and her freedom," Emily predicts.

Adjusting to her new life will be a stark change, especially considering that Anna has been super active on social media, even from behind bars. Members of her team kept her 1m Instagram followers updated while she was incarcerated, but now that she is out, she is not allowed to post on social media.

We’ve got to hand it to her, her moral judgement might be way out of whack, but her sartorial ability is unimpeachable.

