Inventing Anna: Where is Anna Delvey now? The limited series is out on Netflix now

We can't wait to get stuck in to Netflix's latest limited series, Inventing Anna, starring Anna Chlumsky and Julia Garner, which tells the true story of Anna Delvey – a con artist who pretended to be a German Heiress to secure money and a wealthy lifestyle among the New York elite.

Anna Delvey's real name is Anna Sorokin and has led many lives by making up audacious lies about who she really is. For a number of years, Anna had everything she wanted: an expensive wardrobe, luxury hotel stays and evenings dining at fancy restaurants – but soon, her trails of debt and IOU's caught up with her.

The series, which is based off the New York magazine article written by Jessica Pressler, sees Anna portrayed by Ozark's Julia Garner and has already generated plenty of chat online. But where is the real Anna now? We found out…

Where is Anna Delvey or Anna Sorokin now?

In 2019, Anna's elite world came crashing down when she was found guilty of scamming people out of thousands of dollars. The 31-year-old was convicted on multiple counts of larcerny and theft and was sentenced to four-to-12 years in jail at Albion Correctional Facilities in upstate New York.

However, in February 2021, she was released after almost three years behind bars for "good behaviour". When she was released, she settled her debts, partly using the money she was granted by Netflix for the rights to her life for their adaptation. She then had to pay a further $25,000 to pay more fines.

Anna is back in custody after outstaying her US visa

But, just one month later she was once again arrested – this time for outstaying her visa in the US. Anna was then due to be deported back to Germany but refused – so remains, to this day, in custody in a correctional facility in New York. She has asked to be granted asylum, reportedly based on "fear of returning to Germany."

Who is the real Anna Delvey?

Anna was born Anna Sorokin in January, 1991, in a small town in Russia where her family are from. After having a tough childhood, she moved to Germany as a teenager, before setting her sights on the Big Apple where she ended up working in fashion at a magazine.

In 2013, she began telling people she was Anna Delvey and told people she was a wealthy Germain heiress sitting on a multi-million euro fortune. She began living a life of luxury by pretending to be richer than she was, which allowed her to enter high-profile parties, rub shoulders with the elite and stay at the most luxury hotels in the city – all before her debts caught up with her.

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

What is Inventing Anna about?

As mentioned, the series unpicks the story of Anna Delvey, who created a new identity to begin living a life of luxury in New York. The Netflix series essentially retells her story. The synopsis reads: "In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna Chlumsky as journalist Vivian Kent

"Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Who stars in Inventing Anna?

Julia Garner leads the cast as Anna, while Veep actress Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent – the journalist hell-bent on bringing Anna down. Laverne Cox also appears in the line-up, portraying the role as Kacy Duke, Anna's personal trainer.

Elsewhere in the cast is Succession actor Arian Moayed, who plays Anna's lawyer, Todd, Saamer Usmani, Kate Burton and Alexis Floyd – who all play Anna's various friends and acquaintances.

