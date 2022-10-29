Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer ooze glamour in glittering evening dresses

The saying goes that all that glitters is not gold – but for Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and their heavily metallic wardrobes, this isn't always the case. Princess Diana's nieces shot a fashion campaign for Gina Shoes and dazzled in glittering mini dresses for the occasion.

LOOK: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors mini dresses and heels

The 30-year-olds both sported highly-lavish numbers. Lady Amelia was the life and soul of the party in a velvet mini dress featuring a beautiful chartreuse hue, long sleeves and ruched skirt detailing. A pair of chunky, platform fern green high heels with an embellished finish elevated her look to new heights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - Who knows who best?

Lady Eliza was a golden goddess in a champagne-toned midi dress boasting long sleeves, a V-neckline, metallic foil pleats and a streamlined silhouette. A pair of unmissable gold heels added another dose of sparkle to her uber-decadent attire.

WOW: Lady Eliza Spencer has a Barbie moment in satin pyjamas and heels

Both girls oozed opulence as they posed for the professional photos in a stunning palace interior featuring a large glass chandelier, a long marble table, Rococo-style red chairs with dark gold frames, an impressively grand marble fireplace and gleaming gold and cream palatial details.

The sisters took to social media to share their looks with friends and fans online. Lady Amelia captioned her post: "Wearing the CHANTAY in Paradise Satin with ‘paradise’ crystals @ginashoesofficial," while Lady Eliza noted under hers: "Wearing DALI in Camel Satin with ‘golden’ crystals, handmade in London by @ginashoesofficial."

Fans of the twins flocked to covet their primed party ensembles. "Those shoes!" one user commented, while another added: "Golden goddess." A third noted: "So beautiful," and a fourth commented: "Absolutely stunning."

WOW: Lady Amelia Spencer channels seventies flair in wide-leg jeans and platform heels

There's never a dull moment with the Spencer sisters. The twins rarely fail to make an impression with their evening attire – and the socialites' latest looks are no exception. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stepped out to attend the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in New York – looking divine as per.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.