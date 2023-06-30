Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales, was the first wife of Prince Charles. The pair married at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, where the royal bride wowed in a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Charles and Diana became parents to Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. The couple separated in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later. Princess Diana became renowned for her iconic style and her charity work, particularly her involvement with AIDS patients, the removal of landmines campaign and children's organisations. She was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997, but her sons William and Harry have vowed to continue her legacy.