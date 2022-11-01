9 dainty jewellery pieces to add to your everyday collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Now that autumn is well underway, we're favouring everything chunky that we can get our hands on. Thick woolly scarves, oversized cable knits and hefty platform soles – you name it, we're going big or we're going home.

MORE: 7 pairs of vintage earrings that you absolutely need in your life

However, we're also keen on a sense of balance – and in order to counteract the chunkiness that the season demands of our clothing, we're seeking jewellery that sits at the other end of the scale.

Enter: dainty jewellery.

RELATED: 7 pairs of designer earrings to add to your Christmas wish list

MORE: 7 top tips for caring for your vintage jewellery collection

What is dainty jewellery?

As the name suggests, dainty jewellery is all about delicacy. Maximalists may want to sit this one out, as the vibe is very much 'less is more'. On the opposite end of the spectrum to statement trends, dainty pieces are not eye-grabbing showstoppers, but the subtle, pretty staples that make up the majority of your jewellery collection. Because of their understated nature, these pieces lend themselves to layering – think fingers adorned with a slew of shimmery stacking rings and a décolleté swathed in fine gold chains.

Enhancing your accessory repertoire with a dash of sparkle is something of a challenge, given the exceptional quality of designs available right now. As we edge closer to the festive season, Swarovski's Octagon-cut Pavé bangle and Chanel's camellia pendant are at the very top of our wish list, but both Mejuri and Sif Jakobs are excellent for everyday minimalist pieces at an affordable price point.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dainty jewellery pieces to add to your everyday collection:

Extrait de Camélia necklace, £2,400, Chanel

Talisman Azulea small band, £1,200, Debeers

Aurum + Grey Handwritten dreamer necklace, £160, WAT The Brand

Beaded cuff, £38, Mejuri

Millenia Octagon-cut Pavé bangle, £135, Swarovski

Star motif earrings, £139, Thomas Sabo

Curb chain necklace, £125, Pandora

Adria ring, £89, Sif Jakobs

Classics gold crystal charm necklace, £65, Olivia Burton

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.