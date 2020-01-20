Hollywood stars stepped out in a collection of fabulous frocks on Sunday evening for LA's prestigious SAG Awards. Following on from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, actresses Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and more of our favourite A-listers donned their finery for the red carpet. Their gowns didn't disappoint and we saw the chicest array of looks - see all the best dresses below and decide on your winning outfit!
Scarlett Johannson
We're a little bit in love with this gown. Scarlett looked amazing in her shimmering satin teal dress by Armani with deep V-neckline. The star added some gorgeous drop earrings by Taffin.