20 Photos | Fashion

All the best dresses from the 2020 SAG Awards - see the stunning gowns here

Who is your red carpet winner?

scarlett johansson
1/20

Hollywood stars stepped out in a collection of fabulous frocks on Sunday evening for LA's prestigious SAG Awards. Following on from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, actresses Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and more of our favourite A-listers donned their finery for the red carpet. Their gowns didn't disappoint and we saw the chicest array of looks - see all the best dresses below and decide on your winning outfit!

 

Scarlett Johannson

 

We're a little bit in love with this gown. Scarlett looked amazing in her shimmering satin teal dress by Armani with deep V-neckline. The star added some gorgeous drop earrings by Taffin.

jennifer aniston
2/20

Jennifer Aniston

 

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston looked incredible in this elegant white silk gown by John Galiano at Dior. The actress kept her look simple on the accessory front, letting her stunning fishtail dress do all the talking.

jennifer lopez
3/20

Jennifer Lopez

 

Another killer look from the lovely Jennifer Lopez! The singer and actress wowed in a strapless number by Georges Hobeika, adding a glam necklace by Harry Winston. 

zoe kravitz
4/20

Zoë Kravitz

 

Wow! Channelling those old-Hollywood stars, actress and singer Zoe was the star of the show in her beautiful, peach strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta. Those long, white gloves set off her look perfectly.

reese witherspoon
5/20

Reese Witherspoon

 

Also going for a thigh-high split, Reese was radiant in this black and silver gown by Celine. We loved the one-shouldered strap detail and those sassy sandals.

nicole kidman
6/20

Nicole Kidman

 

Such a sophisticated look from Nicole. The star stunned in her long-sleeved gown by Michael Kors, featuring a thigh-high split with ruffle hem.

jennifer garner
7/20

Jennifer Garner

 

We adored Jennifer's vibrant red gown by Dolce & Gabbana with cute spaghetti straps and glamorous full skirt. One of our favourite looks of the night!

 

charlize theron
8/20

Charlize Theron

 

Charlize wore this very cool two-piece by fashion house Givenchy, teaming a shimmering metallic top with belted black skirt featuring a central leg-split.

cynthia sag awards
9/20

Cynthia Erivo

 

We adored this flamboyant pink and tangerine gown on Cynthia. Such a fun, glam look on the red carpet!

 

margot robbie
10/20

Margot Robbie

 

Another winning look from stunning star Margot! The actress looked sensational in Chanel, which featured a crossover neckline and tiered skirt.

renee zellweger
11/20

Renee Zellweger

 

A chic look for actress Renee in this midnight blue satin gown by Maison Margiela. The star teamed the dress with coordinating heels and wore her hair in an elegant up-do. 

lupita nyongo
12/20

Lupita Nyong'o

 

Lupita was so chic in her strapless monochrome gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a floral pattern and white bust panel.

catherine zeta jones
13/20

Catherine Zeta Jones

 

Catherine brought all the glamour in her floor-length silver gown by Julian Macdonald. The actress added some matching silver drop earrings and sandals of the same hue to her look.

michelle williams
14/20

Michelle Williams

 

Elegant Michelle also chose a gown by Louis Vuitton. The classic off-the-shoulder black dress looked fabulous teamed with her side-swept hairstyle. 

phobe waller bridge
15/20

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

 

Fleabag star Phoebe wowed in a gorgeous black gown by Armani Privé, which featured a separate skirt and bandeau with a pretty jewelled overlay on top.

 

dakota fanning
16/20

Dakota Fanning

 

Love! Dakota looked sensational in her silver Valentino gown adorned with sequins. The cut-out diamond on the bodice is so cute - a winning look.

logan browning
17/20

Logan Browning

 

This dusky pink Jason Wu gown is just divine. Logan owned the red carpet in this stunning creation - we just adore the fitted bodice which leads to the wispy floaty skirt.

glenn close
18/20

Glenn Close

 

Movie royalty Glenn Close looked fabulous in her navy flowing dress by Oscar de la Renta. The shimmering metallic neckline is a gorgeous addition to the elegant outfit.

laura dern
19/20

Laura Dern

 

American actress Laura won our chic award in her forest green dress by Stella McCartney. Those structured shoulders are just wow!

winona ryder
20/20

Winona Ryder

 

Loving this goth queen style from Winona. The actress chose an ensemble by Dior Couture, featuring a high-necked black dress, ruffle skirt and matching black tux jacket.

