Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about her two children with Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman very rarely speaks about her two grown up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. But the…
The latest news and photos from the Eyes Wide Shut actress including updates on her latest movies and much more.
Nicole Kidman very rarely speaks about her two grown up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. But the…
The first images for the new series of Big Little Lies has been released, and shows Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry…
They're the toast of awards season, having been nominated for top accolades at the Oscars and BAFTAs, but where do the likes of Lady Gaga and Glenn…
See all the best dresses at the 2019 Critics' Choice…
Nicole Kidman is one of those A-list actresses who just doesn't seem to age. As well as her many movie roles, she's found success on telly in hit…
The elite of Hollywood stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the 76th annual Golden Globes and they certainly didn't leave their loved ones…
Awards season has officially arrived, and with it, head-turning red carpet fashion. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman - a bonafide red carpet pro - has…
Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman star in the upcoming heartwarming comedy film, The Upside, which follows tetraplegic billionaire Phillip…
Nicole Kidman is one of those stars who seems to be hitting milestone after milestone later on in her career. As well as starring in hit drama Big…
Big Little Lies has released the first picture from season two - and it features newcomer Meryl Streep! Leading star Nicole Kidman, who plays abused…
Just when you thought the cast of Big Little Lies couldn't get any more amazing! Meryl Streep has confirmed that she will be joining Reese…
…
The 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony has taken place in Beverly Hills, with Gary Oldman, Nicole Kidman and Frances McDormand among the big winners…
Film categoriesBest motion picture, drama - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBest motion picture, comedy or musical - Lady BirdBest…
…
…
With only weeks to go until the start of 2018's awards season, the Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Monday live from Los Angeles. This…
Nicole Kidman carries out the majority of her skincare regime at night, because she never has time in the morning. The 50-year-old actress certainly…
Nicole Kidman has joined the movement hoping to dump the term 'anti-ageing', because there are benefits to getting older. The Lion star, who is a…
Nicole Kidman sparkled in the spotlight at The Killing of a Sacred Deer premiere on Thursday. The Australian actress walked the red carpet of the…