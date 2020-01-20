Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite with sweet embrace - and Hollywood goes into meltdown! The two Hollywood stars divorced in 2005

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans can rejoice! The Hollywood stars, who divorced back in 2005, were reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night – and much to everyone's delight, the pair were seen embracing backstage following their separate wins. Jennifer picked up a SAG Award for best female actor in a drama for her role in The Morning Show, while her ex-husband collected the gong for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have delighted fans with their reunion

But it was the backstage photos of the two actors congratulating each other that set tongues wagging! Jamie Lynn Spears quickly commented: "WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT'S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS." Jordin Sparks remarked: "Omg." Rumer Willis stated: "My tender heart can't take this." Clearly overjoyed with the reunion, Morgan Stewart added: "I’m not emotionally prepared to handle this at this stage in my life." One snap even showed the former couple clasp hands, with Brad gently grabbing Jennifer's wrist as she walked away. Another photo showed the American beauty gently touching the lapel on Brad's shirt.

The Hollywood stars are on good terms

During Brad's acceptance speech, Friends star Jennifer could be seen smiling. "I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," he joked, adding: "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part, a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." Twitter followers rushed to share their thoughts, with one fan writing: "I can't believe this month gave us Meghan and Harry and Brad and Jen. 2020 quit while you're AHEAD." Another made a reference to Brad's appearance in Friends, saying: "Looks like Brad isn't a member of the I Hate Rachel Club anymore!"

Earlier this month at the Golden Globes, Brad chatted to ET about his relationship with Jennifer after the host Kevin Frazier suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion. Brad said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she still regards her relationships with both her ex-husbands as "successful". She told Elle in their January 2019 issue: "I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in my personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

