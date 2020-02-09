﻿
9 killer looks from the Oscars red carpet

We'd like to thank the academy for these gorgeous gowns…

Photo: © Getty Images
Awards season came to a close on Sunday night with the ultra-glamorous Oscars ceremony, and unsurprisingly, our favourite stars didn't disappoint with their fashion choices! It was gowns aplenty on the red carpet, from former Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King in pastel Versace to the always-fabulous Billy Porter in British designer Giles Deacon. Scroll down to see all our favourite looks from the night…

 

Regina King

Looking regal as ever in her shimmering gown, Regina King arrived early on the red carpet, preparing to present an award during the night. She accessorised her beautiful Versace dress with Harry Winston diamonds, reportedly worth half a millon dollars! Woah.

Photo: © Getty Images
Billy Porter

The Pose star made a statement, of course, following up 2019's incredible tuxedo gown with this design from British designer Giles Deacon - who was in fact inspired by the artwork in Buckingham Palace for the intricate skirt. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

We love Mindy Kaling's gorgeous yellow gown with its ultra-flattering one-shoulder silhouette! She also admitted on the red carpet that she had a personal bodyguard keeping an eye on her sparkling diamond jewellery...

Photo: © Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein

Booksmart star Beanie looked stunning in her monochrome floral gown, which was a custom Miu Miu design.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver

The ever-elegant Sigourney Weaver looked beautiful in a draped emerald green gown, styled with matching accessories and soft Hollywood waves.

Photo: © Getty Images
Janelle Monae

The star wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown with a statement hood.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn championed eco-friendly fashion with her sustainable gown by Louis Vuitton. We love that Hollywood siren shawl!

Photo: © Getty Images
Rebel Wilson

Rebel upped the glamour in her glittery golden gown, swept-back Hollywood waves and bold red lipstick. Her beautiful dress was custom-made by Jason Wu.

Photo: © Getty Images
Julia Butters

We couldn't leave out 10-year-old Julia Butters, who looked adorable on the red carpet in her Christian Sirano outfit. The designer told E! that the young actress had sketched the gown herself - what a special moment for her first Oscars appearance! 

