The best jewels at the Oscars 2020 - from Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton & Margot Robbie These statement jewels do not disappoint!

Statement jewellery was certainly the name of the game at the 2020 Oscars as the likes of Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Mindy Kaling and many more stepped out in decadent jewels from Harry Winston, Bulgari and Tiffany & Co. From tasselled brooches to marquise-cut diamonds, tear-drop gemstones to jewel-encrusted chokers, these are some of our favourite looks from the 92nd Academy Awards.

Mindy Kaling's Chopard jewels at the Oscars 2020

Mindy Kaling’s red carpet look was a sight to behold as the actress paired her yellow Dolce and Gabbana gown with statement jewels from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection. Proving that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, Mindy’s necklace, consisting of 8.46 carats of marquise-cut diamonds and 46.33-carats of rounded diamonds, was beautifully set in white gold. Drawing attention to her perfectly manicured hands, the 40-year-old’s floral ring sparkled on the red carpet - a 1.23-carat round brilliant-cut diamond from Chopard’s “Magical Setting Collection.” The funny star joked that she had a burly security guard with her all night.

Margot Robbie's brooch at the Oscars 2020

Opting for a simple yet classic black dress from Chanel, Margot amped up her LBD with pops of colour - we love her bright red lipstick! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress adorned her strapless gown with an ornate pearl and lapis tasselled brooch, making for a seriously chic ensemble.

Greta Gerwig's regal necklace at the Oscars 2020

Oscar nominee and Director Greta Gerwig looked beautiful in Bulgari. Co-ordinated to match her olive-coloured dress, Greta’s eye-catching necklace included seven large emeralds lined with rounded, pear and pavé-set diamonds.

Saoirse Ronan's earrings at the Oscars 2020

Little Women star Saoirse Ronan glided along the red carpet in a peplum Gucci gown accessorised with exquisite dangly earrings and a diamond bee-shaped hair clip. Her blonde locks styled into a chic, Bridgitte Bardot-esque updo, Saoirse's statement earrings were on full display, glistening with pink and lilac gemstones.

Lucy Boynton's rings at the Oscars 2020

Heading to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton kept her look minimal, wearing rings from luxury jewellery brand, Boucheron. Changing into a pastel tulle gown, Lucy completed her second outfit of the night with Boucheron’s Wladimir’ and Foxy, la renarde’ rings.

Gal Gadot's Tiffany & Co. jewels at the Oscars 2020

Gorgeous in Givenchy, Gal’s princess gown was accessorised with studded earrings and a layered diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Regina King's Harry Winston jewels at the Oscars 2020

We expected nothing less from Hollywood’s red carpet queen, Regina. Clad in multiple pieces from iconic designer Harry Winston, her Draperie Diamond Bracelet and three diamond rings were reportedly worth half a million dollars!

Janelle Monae's sparkly ensemble at the Oscars 2020

Janelle's custom Ralph Lauren gown fitted with a statement hood is sure to blow up social media feeds. Prior to her opening performance, the singer-songwriter dazzled in Forevermark’s finest, wearing a diamond choker, flower ring and eternity bands.

Charlize Theron's necklace at the Oscars 2020

Smiling from ear-to-ear, Oscar nominee Charlize Theron posed for the cameras in a marquise-cut diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. - stunning!

