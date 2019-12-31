The Duchess of Sussex has become one of the biggest style icons in the world, often causing her outfits to sell out shortly after appearing in them. From the short styles she favoured before joining the royal family to her beautiful wedding dress, Meghan can make any outfit look incredible. While it's not an easy task to whittle down her best looks over the past decade, we've picked out a few that are too good to forget. Keep scrolling to see our shortlist...
While she's still a fan of these neutral shades, Meghan wouldn't be seen in this cami top and mini skirt she wore in 2012. We love seeing her more daring fashion choices before she joined the royal family!