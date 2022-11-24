Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in shimmering mini dresses for exclusive night out And looked unbelievable, as always…

The Claridge's Christmas Tree 2022 Party with Jimmy Choo offered up some beguiling celebrity looks last night – and of course, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer topped the fashion charts. The twin nieces of Princess Diana simply swapped one eveningwear outfit for another – and no surprises as to which luxury label was the designer of choice for the bash.

Lady Amelia and Eliza glimmered under the hotel lights in sparkling mini dresses – crafted by no other than Michael Kors. Lady Amelia wore a black crepe jersey one-shoulder dress with crystal embroidery from the Autumn/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection, sporting a deconstructed silhouette more often favoured by her sister.

Lady Eliza, who has a penchant for cut-out detailing and asymmetrical silhouettes, switched it up by slipping into an iridescent mini dress which showcased a pearlescent tone, a V-neck, balloon sleeves, wispy layers of sheer fabric and an all-over dusting of silver sequins.

Both twins wore their blonde locks down loose – a welcome change from the go-to ponytail flicks. Lady Amelia sported a classic, nineties middle parting, while Lady Eliza showed off a highly glamorous side-swept 'do.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer attended the Claridges Christmas Tree Party 2022

Dewy complexions were the makeup palette of choice, coupled with glossy lips, fluttering mascara, golden eyeshadow blends and retro eyeliner flicks.

The twins shimmied in iridescent mini dresses

The event was held to mark this year's version of Claridge's iconic Christmas tree, designed by Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi. Produced in collaboration with set designer Simon Costin, the diamond-inspired reflective creation stands over five metres tall and allows guests to actually step inside and experience the tree on an immersive level.

Princess Diana's nieces were joined by a host of stars for the bash

"I have always said I would love to know what it is like to step inside a diamond, and now I can! To be able to collaborate with Simon Costin on this incredible project has been an honour," explains Sandra.

"The jewel has been a repeated metaphor I have used to describe Jimmy Choo, not just because they are used in our designs, but for the multifaceted nature of the collections we create as well as the reflection and light we want to bring. The power to transform and shine bright."

