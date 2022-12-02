Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and Anna Wintour lead the glamour at the White House state dinner It was a star spangled soirée

The White House became a sartorial haven last night as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted their first ever state dinner since the Biden administration took over The White House, with President Macron and Brigette Macron as guests of honour.

The outfits were as spectacular as the attendees as the guestlist was overflowing with the ultimate VIPs donning their most glamorous looks by our favourite designers.

First Lady Jill Biden in Oscar De La Renta

Brigette Macron wore Louis Vuitton

The host wore American designer Oscar De La Renta for the occasion which has become one of her go-to labels in her tenure as First Lady. Last night’s dress was an ultra elegant off the shoulder neckline with nude lining layered with floral navy embroidery. Meanwhile Brigette Macron championed one of her home nation’s illustrious designers, wearing a white and silver Louis Vuitton gown.

Model, cookbook author and mother of four Chrissy Teigen glowed in a satin off the shoulder pink dress, complete with embellishments on the sleeve to add a touch of glam. Elegance was elevated with black sheer gloves, finished with a dainty black clutch bag. Oh, and music sensation John Legend was the other notable accessory on her arm.

Chrissy Teigen dazzled in an off the shoulder pink gown

It was a mother-daughter night out for 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner who graced the event with her daughter Violet. Jennifer wore a fitted black gown with an elegant fishtail silhouette paired with chunky black heels. Whilst her doppelganger Violet donned a strappy black midi-gown, with red court shoes to add a pop of colour. She was also the birthday girl of the evening as she turned 17 yesterday. Slightly more exquisite than most 17th’s shall we say.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet at The White House

The creme de la creme was fashion royalty Anna Wintour oozing glamour in the sensational trompe l’oeil black embroidered gown from Chanel’s SS1983 collection – Karl Lagerfeld’s debut collection. She sported her signature bobbed tresses, an black embellished clutch and, as always, sunglasses.

The event was très chic wouldn’t you say?

