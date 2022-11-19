President Biden's granddaughter makes history as she marries fiance at White House Naomi Biden is the daughter of Biden's son Hunter

President Joe Biden has celebrated the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal as they married at the White House on 19 November.

MORE: Prince Harry praised by First Lady Jill Biden at virtual event honoring Warrior Games athletes

The ceremony was the first in over a decade at the White House, and the first-ever held for a grandchild of a sitting president. Naomi and Peter wed on the South Lawn in a ceremony attended by her family, including her grandparents, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and 250 guests.

The bride wore Ralph Lauren (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The 28-year-old lawyer wore a custom long-sleeve fitted Ralph Lauren gown covered in organza petals, and a Chantilly lace overlay that covered her shoulders. She wore her hair tied back in a bun and a silk veil with embroidered detailing.

The celebrations will continue with a luncheon held inside the State Dining Room of the White House for guests before a black-tie reception will see more guests arrive for drinks and dancing at the executive mansion.

MORE: US President Joe Biden visits the Queen lying in state ahead of Buckingham Palace reception

MORE: The Queen hosts President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for tea at Windsor Castle - best photos

The day was planned by celebrity wedding planning company Rafanelli Events, who later shared 10 photos taken by Corbin Gurkin and John Dolan from the special day; Bryan Rafanelli lso planed Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to bring Peter and Naomi’s vision for their wedding day to life and to work in this historic house once again. As with every private celebration, we have worked closely with the couple and their families to create a beautiful and elegant celebration reflecting their story while highlighting the rich history of the White House," he shared on Instagram.

Naomi wore a silk veil with embroidered detailing

Naomi is the eldest daughter of the president's son Hunter and Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. She is a graduate of Columbia Law. Her new husband, 25-year-old Neal, interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and also worked for former President Barack Obama.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," said the President and First Lady.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

The pair became engaged in 2021

Naomi and Neal met four years ago after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends.

They announced their engagement in September 2021 after Neal proposed in Wyoming with a family heirloom.

Naomi later took to Twitter to confirm that they were going to have the ceremony at the White House joking: "Much to the relief of the secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!"

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.