Victoria Beckham has revealed her exact eyebrow routine and it's so on-trend for 2023

Victoria Beckham is the gift that keeps on giving: alongside her innate style agenda constantly fuelling our sartorial inspiration, she’s 90s beauty icon who shares her ultimate hacks via social media tutorials we can follow along with.

Recently, she’s shared videos on her fuller lip hack, her wide eyes trick, her signature smokey eye look and the ultimate 90s nude lip, to name a few. But there was one key piece of her ever-radiant make-up agenda that we were desperate to figure out: her eyebrows.

Now, the singer-cum fashion and beauty guru has revealed her exact eyebrow routine, and her preferred brow shape reflects the pared-back 'quiet' trends of the moment (and much like her personal fashion agenda): elevated yet minimalistic. “I personally like a natural brow shape and bushy texture,” she explains.

Feel like your eyebrows are never perfect? Fear not, VB’s aren’t either: “A make-up artist once told me that your brows should look like sisters, not twins, and I think about this when creating my shape, nothing that looks too perfect or forced, a natural symmetry to them.”

To create her signature look, she uses the BabyBlade microfine brow pencil from her eponymous Victoria Beckham Beauty line. “It has the perfect amount of pigment pay off and long-lasting wear, but in a component that means you can get a precise application and draw the finest of individual hairs to fill in your eyebrows.The finished look is so natural, which was our goal.”

Her makeup agenda has been adored since the 90s, she constantly gives makeup tutorials on social media that literally everybody wants to copy, and her eponymous line has just ventured into eyewear.

The OG beauty influencer.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Eyebrow Pencil:

