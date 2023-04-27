Princess Kate just gave cargo pants a shocking royal makeover: and we found her exact ones

The fashion set can not get enough of cargo pants, and now it looks like Princess Kate is also a major fan of the trend.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William and mountain rescue climbers at a rugby club during their trip to the South Wales Valleys earlier today, and we couldn’t help but notice her fashion forward choice of trousers.

Princess Kate donned G-Star Raw’s cargo pants, which were given an unexpected royal refresh for 2023. “The 'noughties girl-band' vibe has pretty much been our dress code for the last couple of years, thanks to fashion's unwavering obsession with the Y2K aesthetic,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin. “We have the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to thank.”

Indeed we have got used to seeing wide legged parachute pants and baggy cargo pants dominate the feeds of our favourite influencers, however Princess Kate opted for a more streamlined look in the form of the brand’s High G-shape Cargo Skinny Pants, with a tapered leg.

Although her exact trousers are now sadly out of stock, G-Star Raw carries a near identical pair, in the form of their OG Skinny Cargo Pants. According to the label, the trousers “Offer thigh pockets with a concealed zipper,” and “The flap pockets at the back are finished with a concealed snap button closure. Diagonal seams aside create additional shaping to the backside. This twill woven is developed with a good amount of elastane to create a comfortable stretch and recovery.”

Shop Princess Kate’s Cargo Trousers:

Skinny Cargo Pant - G-Star Raw

If you are still not convinced by the royals choice to go skinny, then you could try out the cargo trousers stylish cousin, parachute pants which went viral on TikTok late last year. "The 1990's cargo pant loved by girl bands like All Saints and the Spice Girls has been reimagined," explained Hello! Fashion's editor Jill Wanless at the time, "Those baggy multi pocketed pants worn with chunky trainers and a midriff baring top were the go-to look for the girl power generation. Fast forward to now and parachute pants, a more lightweight iteration (named after their likeness to parachute fabric) are having a moment with fans like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber."

Ideal trousers for British royals and fashion royalty alike.

