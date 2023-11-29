20 best Amazon deals from someone who shops Amazon for a living

If you’re looking to save money on some of the biggest brands, Amazon should be your first port of call. Where else can you get everything you need in one place, with speedy delivery? Their sale section always has some great gems - with new deals being added every day.
I shop Amazon for a living and I’ve rounded up the only deals worth shopping across beauty, tech, home and more, keep scrolling for my top picks. And you can shop the full list of Amazon deals at their dedicated sales hub.
Personal experience: My name is Katherine and I've been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past three years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts. I also reached out to my HELLO! colleagues for their recommendations.
Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon-verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion
An affordable beauty favourite amongst a lot of celeb circles, CeraVe Moisturising Facial Lotion contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides, which work to protect the skin’s barrier. It also increases hydration and features SPF 30 to protect against harmful UV rays.
iPhone 14 (128 GB)
It’s very rare to see an iPhone 14 with a discount, so if you’re wanting one, this is a good opportunity. This is the 128GB model and it comes in red, blue, midnight black, purple, starlight and yellow. I have the 12 Pro edition and I’m tempted by this offer just to be able to use the cinematic video function which the pre-13 models don’t have. It also has all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
Since buying one of these TikTok-approved hair tools, I've hardly touched my hairdryer! It gives you the power of a dryer and a volume of a styler - and the mint green edition is super cute. It Glides through your hair to detangle, dry and volumize in up to half the time.
Salter The Chocolatier
I bought the Salter Hot Chocolate maker and milk frother for my dad as a cheap alternative to the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and he couldn’t be more delighted with it. It has a really user-friendly touch control panel (if he can work it, anyone can) and it’s non-stick for easy cleaning. Dad says the frother is really good!
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream is a beauty cupboard must - it calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving like this, it's the right time to stock up.
Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price on a Shark than Amazon are curently offering. This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 5k glowing reviews on Amazon.
Take it from our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum."
Guinness Book of World Records 2024
This book is a winner for kids. My son got the 2023 edition for his birthday back in February, and he still gets it out to read, nearly ten months later! There are thousands of new and classic records to discover, with topics including rollercoasters, robots, movie props and gaming. The 2024 edition’s theme is Blue Planet - so it kicks off with deadly sea creatures, the world’s largest coral reefs and the most impressive shipwrecks on the sea bed.
Furby Hasbro Interactive toy plush
This is one Amazon deal that I added to basket myself. My kids have been wanting Furbys for ages, and when I spotted this discount I snapped up two. (The Furbys actually talk to each other, so if you do have two kids to buy for, this is a massive bonus point!)
Parents might remember Furbys from back in the day, (they were arguably the first fully interactive pet) and this is Hasbro’s new and improved version for 2023 - and it’s topping most-wanted lists everywhere for Christmas 2023. It has over 600 responses, flashing lights and dance moves. I’m confident it’s going to be a massive hit with my kids, aged six and 11, on Christmas morning.
L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Wrinkle Serum
A trusted anti-wrinkle product, L'Oreal Paris’ Hyaluronic Acid Serum not only works to hydrate and moisturise the skin but also boosts the skin’s radiance.
Renpho Motorised rollers foot spa massager
Stuck for a Christmas gift idea? You can't go wrong with a foot spa. This Renpho model is one of the most popular on Amazon and it has lots of great features. The temperature is fully adjustable, and it also has a drain pipe for easy emptying once you've had your relax session. The timer is also a great feature, meaning you can set it and nod off if you really want to. And it has wheels, meaning it's easy to move around.
Hangsun Makeup Brush Electric Cleaner and Dryer
This amazing set takes all the stress and hard work out of giving your makeup brushes a good and proper clean - and just for the record, you're suposed to be doing that at least once a week!. In just 30 seconds, it deeply cleans and dries your makeup brushes, leaving them good as new.
One HELLO! staffer, Commerce Partnerships Editor Carla Challis, loves hers. "I bought this thinking it would be a gimmick but believe it or not, it actually works! I've never managed to get my makeup brushes as clean, and it's so quick and easy I actually I've cleaned my brushes more since having it the last few months than I ever did."
Mermaid Barbie Doll with Water-Activated Twinkle Light-Up Tail
My six-year-old daughter absolutely loves this doll and takes it everywhere. She is definitely a lot more fun than your regular Barbie - when her fish tail gets wet it lights up, and you can also press the button on her necklace when she’s on dry land to get the same effect.
Smeg Milk Frother
Smeg kitchen appliances are sleek and stylish, and just all-round top quality. It’s no wonder they’re so sought after. The Smeg milk frother is a great buy - it allows you to create two cups of hot chocolate at a time, with the option of six presets, or the manual function, so you can make the perfect hot chocolate.
Zober Velvet Coat Hangers Pack of 50
Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are a must for fashion fans - they’re slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the number of clothes in your wardrobe. The slimline hangers’ velvet texture stops clothes from slipping off, plus the hangers also rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, and they can hold up to 5kg each.
Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. “I switched to velvet hangers after moving into a new place with much less closet space - heavy and bulky wooden hangers are now banned in my wardrobe! The hangers are so slim that they save a ton of space and are perfect for hanging all of those pieces that have a tendency to slip off, like strappy tops and dresses. And you can buy these handy velvet hanger clips if you want to hang trousers or skirts, or hang pieces together. Plus they’re not too expensive, so it’s a win-win.”
Tower Family Size Air Fryer
If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven.
If you’ve ever wanted to join the GoPro family, take advantage of this sale, pronto! You can get this fab bundle at a cut price - it includes the HERO12 Black Camera, charging cable, curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle and thumb screw, a floating hand grip, a head strap, two rechargeable batteries and a carrying case. Basically, everything you need to make amazing videos in HDR (5.3K and 4K).
I have this camera and I’ve captured some stunning footage on my travels - it’s completely waterproof and tough as they come. It’s had plenty of accidental knocks and it still keeps going, and the stabilisation is absolutely stellar. Whether you want to take it diving, skiing or just chasing your kids through the park, it’s perfect. Definitely a great Christmas gift idea for anyone who loves making videos, travelling, or photography.
Maybelline Instant Anti-Age Eraser Eye Concealer
This multi-purpose liquid concealer is loved by Mrs Hinch, who says: "I am yet to find a concealer to beat this.” It comes with a built-in cushioned sponge for easy application, and the formula is enriched with anti-ageing goji berry and haloxyl.
Braun All-In-One Trimmer
This nifty shaving hit would make a perfect Christmas present for the man in your life. It trims any length of hair, and the trimmer has a wide cutting area, cutting more hair in every stroke. It features a powerful 100-minute battery and sharp blades for an effortless trim.
Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 8000 Series - Hair Removal Device
The TikTok-famous Philips Lumea Hair removal device removes hair and prevents re-growth for up to 12 months of smooth hair-free skin in as little as three treatments. Use it every two weeks to get started, then just once a month afterwards.
Remington Ionic Hair Dryer
The Remington Ionic hair dryer works to leave hair feeling sleek and smooth with its ionic conditioning whilst reducing drying time – and it'd been reduced by a whopping 65% in the Amazon sale. It features three heat settings and two speed settings, and releases a blast of cool hair to set your style and ensure long-lasting results.
Bedsure Satin Pillows
The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!
How Are Amazon Product Star Ratings Calculated?
It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.