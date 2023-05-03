Laura Whitmore has just designed the perfect collection for every festival this summer

Laura Whitmore’s signature sense of style can easily be described as feminine and feel-good with a hint of rock ‘n’ roll. Daisy Jones & The Six fans (such as myself) can look to her for the perfect 70s inspired silhouettes, billow-sleeved blouses and breezy midi dresses.

So when we heard that she was teaming up with boutique brand Love & Roses, we had to find out more. “They have never done a collab with a person before, so I was honoured when they asked me and I felt it was very much of my style which had a huge sense of me, and it was really lovely to be involved in the whole collection with the creative team who are brilliant,” Laura tells Hello! Fashion.

“I am actually familiar with them because they have collaborated before with the V&A and they had lovely prints, and I’m a girl who loves her prints! I don’t mind wearing a clashing print and I love wearing bright colours and colours that affect my mood.”

The result? Moroccan inspired print clashes, shimmering fabrics and dopamine inducing colours across statement cotton sundresses. Pieces that are simultaneously elevated and easy to wear - perfect for long lunches, music festivals, or a night of dancing. “There is definitely quite a wide range, and again things that can kind of do from day into night. The silver sequin dress is just one of those staple pieces that you can have in your wardrobe and bring out again, again and again,” explains Laura, “It is lovely for a glitzy night out and great for red carpet events. I wore it in Morocco and under the sun it just took on this whole other dimension, reflecting the light. But I can also imagine it under the disco ball, wearing it with a pair of platforms, quite 70s and disco.”

It feels apt that Laura would create a collection that would come in just in time for festival season, the Irish style icon did start her career as a presenter for MTV after all, “I remember I have always loved summer fashion, especially music festivals and the Camden fashion scene,” Laura explains, “The first place I ever lived in England when I moved to MTV was Camden. This is where I got my love for leopard print and all these cool clashing prints and vibrant colours.”

So what piece from her new collection does she cherish the most? “I would say my favourite single piece is the white broderie anglaise shirt, with pink embroidered details. I wore it with a pair of flared 70s style jeans. Everyone loves a white shirt but this has got a bit of a ‘Laura Twist’ on the classic white shirt.”

Daisy Jones eat your heart out.

