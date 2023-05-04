Update your accessories for summer: Win a royal approved bag from Strathberry worth £445

We’ve teamed up with Strathberry to offer one lucky Hello! Fashion Newsletter subscriber the chance to WIN a bag worth £445.

Strathberry is an Edinburgh-based and internationally known brand specialising in luxury leather goods, founded in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Guy and Leeanne Hundleby. Defined by elegant and understated lines and exceptional attention to detail, the Strathberry aesthetic is minimalist and contemporary, complemented by the signature bar closure which makes each Strathberry handbag instantly recognisable. The brand has the royal seal approval fro Meghan Markle, who famously donned the label back in 2018 during a visit to Edinburgh Castle. (Enter by signing up to our Fashion Fix newsletter and following us on Instagram)

“With the name Strathberry, we really wanted to honour our Scottish roots and named the brand after the word Strath, meaning wide river valley in Scots,” explains Leeanne, “In the past, berries were used to dye the traditional Scottish fabric and materials. This is where Strathberry comes from.”

During their time living in the mountain regions of Southern Spain with their four children, Guy and Leeanne stumbled across picturesque villages filled with generations of craftspeople working with leather. They were amazed by the unparalleled level of craftsmanship and attention to detail and formed friendships with several artisans in the area. The duo were inspired to create a truly luxury brand, with every element considered and created with beauty and functionality in mind, but also at an honest and accessible price point.

Meet your Strathberry bag:

The lucky winner will receive the East/West Mini bag in Vanilla. Effortlessly chic, it’s the perfect size to take you seamlessly from day to evening wear. It is defined by a structured silhouette and the signature Strathberry bar closure, which securely holds the top flap in place. The gold chain strap has a luxurious feel, while remaining lightweight and comfortable to wear. The chain can be adjusted to two different lengths, allowing the bag to be carried both over the shoulder or crossbody.

