This brand has released a coronation handbag and we predict it will be a sell out

While commemorative plates are all well and good, there’s a slightly more sartorial way you can mark the occasion of King Charles III’s coronation. Yes we’ve already told you all about the jewellery brands who are getting into the coronation spirit, but this time we’ve got something for the accessories aficionados.

Vegan handbag brand Vendula London has just launched a collection of bags and accessories in honour of the historic occasion, and based on seasons past we predict this will be a sell out. (In fact their Buckingham Palace collection sold out within a couple of days.)

To celebrate the occasion of the coronation of His Majesty the award winning brand has created a range of bags and accessories to “assist your celebrations in style.” The limited edition collection is now available on Vendula London’s website as well as in their flagship boutique at Gabriel's Wharf London and with select retailers. The entire collection is ideal for maximalists and kitsch converts, but are two main styles that ‘take the cake’ as far as we’re concerned.

The King Charles III Cora Bag

“This limited edition is made of vegan leather and is adorned with magnificently detailed artwork, depicting a country pub front with printed and embossed features,” the brand explains, “It can be used every day or kept as a ‘dressed to impress’ accessory that will leave your entourage speechless.” The bag comes with detachable and adjustable straps, so it can be used as a handbag, backpack or worn as a crossbody. Let the celebrations begin.

The King Charles III Cora Bag - Vendula London

The Buckingham Palace Shopper Bag

Made of vegan leather, this bag features a King cat arriving in Buckingham Palace aboard the royal carriage, escorted by two royal corgis and surrounded by Union Jack flags and flowers. “It is a brilliant everyday bag for working or studying Vendulettes as it is comfortable to carry thanks to the adjustable handles, and it can fit in all of your essentials as well as a tablet, notepad or study books,” says the brand. This bag, along with the rest of the range, is a limited edition. (It’s currently out of stock, but more are coming soon.)

