Inside the Turkish Riviera’s dreamiest hotel that’s loved by the A-List

Antalya, Turkey offers no shortage of azure coastlines, white sand beaches and rolling forests with panoramic Mediterranean views. And for a holiday enveloped by this rare coastal-woodland setting, Regnum The Crown is the hotel to know. Despite only debuting on the international hospitality scene in summer 2025, it has already totted up an impressive roster of celebrity clients – including Molly-Mae Hague, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez, the latter of whom has even performed at the resort.

It is a place where understated luxury meets unrivaled wellness facilities, where gourmet meals unfold in lush gardens, and where ecotherapy can mean days on a world-class golf course as much as it does jungle gyms and Bali houses. Elaborately detailed rooms, piers and pavilions, night clubs, 24-hour dining and a state-of-the-art aquapark are also part and parcel of a stay here.

Regnum The Crown is a plush all-inclusive hotel located on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey

Yet, the real luxury of Regnum The Crown lies beyond the grandeur of its facilities: the tranquil presence of fragrant pine trees, the stillness of beach daybeds against the ambient noise of waves crashing and that delicious sense of bliss that only an elegant all-inclusive resort like this one can offer. Whether lying on a marble counter in a Turkish bath, pouring out a Sangria pitcher at the beach club or enjoying the sunset on a hammock, serenity can be cultivated at every turn.

The rooms, suites and villas

There’s an impressive 553 rooms and suites, each a study in relaxation and Turkish hospitality. By way of aesthetic, expect creamy colour palettes and natural textures elevated by blue and the green accents. Bulgari toiletries are standard across the resort, as are blackout drapes and marble bathrooms with double sink vanities. Entry-level rooms overlook lush greenery or Regnum The Crown’s private beach, whilst the higher tiers extend outdoors with verandas, jacuzzis and swim-up terraces.

Regnum The Crown is home to 553 rooms and suites with creamy colour palettes and natural textures

The crown jewel, however, is the resort’s villas. Unpretentiously luxurious, these four totally secluded homes sleep between seven to 14 adults. The enormous Crown Villa, in particular, was built to provide the most sumptuous accommodation in Antalya. It features massive interior space, alfresco living and dining areas, deluxe services (such as a butler and private housekeeping) and views of Regnum’s coveted golf course.

The Crown Villa was specifically built to provide the most luxurious accommodation on the Turkish Riviera

The food and drink

Dining is diverse and immersive. Al-Waha, the resort's open-air Arab restaurant, delivers a menu designed for sharing under the stars. El Tapeo, Yàn Jí and Eva serve up Spanish, Pan-Asian and Slavic cuisine, with the promise of theatrical food preparation. The rooftop eatery, Nuage, is adults-only for refined evenings, while Maïa Restaurant at Amber Lagoon reimagines Peruvian cuisine for breakfast and dinner under leafy canopies and bird songs.

A global collection of cuisines unfolds across the resort’s immersive dining venues

Daphne is Regnum The Crown’s main eatery, operating as a buffet serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Here, cuisines like Mexican, Turkish and Italian are served concurrently, as well as seafood and barbeque concepts. Prefer casual dining... or fancy a tipple? There's a collection of bars for every mood and time of the day, including rooftop, beach and poolside.

Seven Infinity Pool Lounge offers unrivalled rooftop views and a mouth-watering menu of cocktails

The spa and longevity hub

At the heart of Regnum The Crown lies a world-class spa that draws inspiration from both ancient traditions and modern global therapies. Named Amber Spa, it is a sanctuary where bubbling whirlpools, saunas and steam rooms complement massages, aromatherapy and traditional Turkish hamam. Furthermore, the resort uses advanced, internationally-certified GreenHygiene technologies to keep the air, water and surfaces 99.9% free of germs with eco-friendly, non-irritating disinfectants.

Regnum The Crown offers traditional Turkish hamam

Delve a little deeper and you’ll find Regnum The Crown's hi-tech underworld: longevity services. Think floating tanks, cold therapy cabins, ice baths and vacuum massage pods – an extensive menu of treatments and therapies designed to make your life healthier and longer. For example, you can try the coveted Neoqi Relax Ozon Sauna, which combines ozone, steam and heat therapies as a system for toxin elimination and skin renewal.