Balm highlighters are the cheat code to glass-skin – here are the best ones to buy 

This one is for my dry skin beauty lovers. Highlighter is officially back – and this time, it’s glossier, dewier, and more effortless than ever. After a brief hiatus where matte, skin-like finishes dominated beauty trends, the allure of radiant, glowing skin has returned in full force.

But instead of the powder-heavy, blinding highlights that ruled the beauty scene in 2016, this resurgence is all about a more natural, lit-from-within glow – and balm highlighter sticks are leading the charge.

These dewy balm sticks offer a fresh, glass-like finish and high-shine glow that mimics the natural sheen of healthy, hydrated skin. The appeal? They melt seamlessly into the skin, leaving behind a radiant, wet-look finish that feels amazing. Applying a balm stick highlighter has now become an important part in my routine after applying my blush. I constantly reach for them on-the-go to bring a boost to my look, especially as someone who has dry skin - it's the perfect touch of radiance.

© @aaliyahharry After using the Lumi Les Glass Sticks, balm highlighter has become an important part of my makeup routine for a glass-skin finish

Unlike traditional highlighters, balm sticks are buildable and forgiving, making it easy to achieve everything from a subtle sheen to a high-gloss glow without the risk of looking overly glittery or textured.

Balm highlighters are also more versatile than their powder predecessors. They can be swiped across cheekbones, dabbed onto eyelids, and even applied to the cupid’s bow or collarbones for an all-over gleam. Thanks to their creamy formula, they layer beautifully over makeup without disturbing the base, making them a go-to for both no-makeup days and full-glam looks.

If you're wondering which balm highlighter sticks are the best on the market, I have meticulously tried and tested many. Here and here are my favourite picks...

© Chanel Beauty Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick Chanel Chanel's Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick gives you a lovely healthy glow once applied. This moisturising product melts onto the skin and reflects the light. Once applied to the high-points of your face, you're left with a glimmering effect - without the glitter - that sculpts the face. It enhances both full glam looks or just as a topper for natural looks. It even comes in an array of colours from Transparent (for a wet look) to Solar Glow for a deep bronze flush.

© Loreal Lumi Les Glass Sticks L'Oréal Paris I took the Lumi Les Glass Sticks with me on holiday and found myself constantly reaching for them at the end of my makeup routine. With a few swipes it gives off this wet-look, glazed finish. I simply applied it after blush on to my cheek bones, cupids bow and under my eyebrows and it just looked divine. I was constantly asked what gave me a glow - yes, it the sun helped but it was also this handy on-the-go stick. It comes in two shades: Pearl Eclact ( translucent nude ivory) and Pink Slipper ( translucent rosewood pink). For £11.99 it's a steal.

© Space NK Futuredew Solid Oil-Serum Illuminator Glossier Give your skin a fresh, dewy glow with the Glossier Futuredew Solid Oil-Serum Illuminator. It's new in my collection but I'm enjoying the formula for daily use with natural makeup. This oil-serum hybrid that gives off radiance with lasting hydration. This creamy solid formula effortlessly glides onto the skin, delivering a luminous, long-lasting, moisturised finish. It does have more of a glitter than a translucent finish so bare that in mind.

This OG highlighter stick from Fenty Beauty delivers an illuminating pop of glass-like radiance to your look. It's a lightweight easy-glide formula that you can sweep over your base, leaving behind a glamorous touch of glass-like shine without the glitter or sparkle.

© Merit Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Balm Merit Beauty This sheer, lightweight moisturising highlighter from Merit Beauty is made for daytime wear that visibly illuminates your skin for a dewy glow with zero sparkle.



Packed with squalane and olive fruit oil, this delicious formula locks in moisture and nourishes skin to visibly enhance your natural glow. The vitamin-rich base also protects the skin barrier (which is very important) for a dewy, glowing look that lasts beyond makeup.



Pro tip: Layer on last over cheekbones, brow bones, the tip of your nose, and anywhere else you need a little dewiness.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best balm highlighters chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

