The best March beauty buys to refresh your spring routine, tried and tested

As the seasons shift and the days grow longer, there’s no better time to refresh your beauty routine with the latest spring essentials. March marks the start of a new beauty chapter—one where dewy skin, fresh floral scents, and playful pops of colour take centre stage.

Whether you’re looking to revive winter-worn skin, embrace the latest makeup trends, or upgrade your hair and body care, this month’s beauty launches offer the perfect transition into spring.

From lightweight, glow-boosting skincare to vibrant makeup shades inspired by the season’s blossoming landscapes, the best beauty buys of March are all about renewal.

Think hydrating formulas that replenish moisture after the cold months, skin-loving SPF-infused bases, and barely-there tints that enhance your natural beauty. But it’s not just about skincare—bold, graphic eyeliner, pastel-hued nail polishes, and luminous highlighters are here to inject a dose of fun into your routine.

Whether you’re after a radiant complexion, a statement lip, or the ultimate spring fragrance, March’s beauty drops have something for every routine and budget.

To help you navigate the must-haves of the season, we’ve rounded up the best new beauty buys that deserve a spot in your collection. From cult skincare heroes to makeup bag game-changers, these are the products set to define your spring glow-up. Ready to refresh? Here are the top picks to shop now.

© Jo Malone Jo Malone Beach Blossom Cologne Jo Malone Dreaming of summer? One spritz of this gorgeous fragrance and it will scent you away to a sunny Italian beach. Im simply obsessed with this fragrance. It combines lime ,mint, alluring tonka bean, vanilla and a refreshing twist on coconut water. This light yet tropical fragrance will be going straight into my hand luggage on my next flight. £86.00 AT JO MALONE LONDON

Liquid Peptides Advanced MP Medik 8 If you're looking for magic in a bottle, look no further than Medik 8's Liquid Peptides Advanced MP. It targets the formation of wrinkles at their foundation and delivers a filler-like effect. It also supports collagen growth, elastin and hyaluronic acid levels, for smoother, firmer-looking skin in every drop. £79.00 AT MEDIK8

© skinceuticals C E Ferulic For Visible Signs of Ageing Skinceuticals Looking to upgrade your vitamin C in your skincare routine? Skinceutical's serum, is known for its potent antioxidant combination that helps neutralize free radicals, protect against environmental damage, and improve visible signs of aging like wrinkles, discoloration, and loss of firmness. £165.00 AT SKINCEUTICALS

© MAC cosmetics Strobe Cream in 'Uvlite' MAC Cosmetics This unique 2-in-1 moisturiser and highlighter by MAC Cosmetics is perfect for spring. If you pick up any shade, make sure it's Uvlite, a pearlescent violet that boosts the look of dull skin and illuminates with iridescent particles. Wear alone of under foundation for a glow like no other. Obessed! £30.00 AT MAC COSMETICS

© SHARK FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Shark I must admit, I was late to the game with the Shark Flex Style. However, after trying it recently, it has pretty much changed my life. This tool is powerful, fast drying meets versatile multi-styling. With a single twist, it rotates between a hair dryer and a versatile styling wand. I have 5 products in one which is so handy for on-the-go travel. £219 AT SHARK

© Lancome Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Instant Lengthening Mascara Lancôme This is my new go-to for ultra, fluttery yet natural looking lashes. Lancôme's precise brush, has 480 ultra-thin micro bristles that instantly elongates, separates and perfectly flares lashes from root to tip for a super-long look. £28.00 AT LANCOME

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from mascaras to moisturisers, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

