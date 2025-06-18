Beauty Breakdown with Dani Nicholls: "I support the VAT Burn campaign - SPF should be seen as an essential not a luxury"

If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok at 11pm in a desperate search for an acne-friendly serum or just someone who gets the emotional rollercoaster of breakouts, there’s a good chance you’ve landed on Dani Nicholls’ feed. Warm, witty and refreshingly honest, Dani is the beauty creator who’s turned her own skincare struggles into a platform that empowers thousands.

Known for her no-gatekeeping approach to product reviews, laugh-out-loud GRWMs and insightful deep-dives on everything from chemical peels to post-acne hyperpigmentation, Dani’s content feels more like catching up with a clued-up friend than watching a tutorial. She’s not here to sell you a 12-step routine; she’s here to help you feel confident in your skin - whether you’re battling breakouts or just navigating the beauty aisle.

What is your beauty philosophy?

It shouldn’t hurt or change my appearance - I’m all about longevity and enhancements. I love that the current beauty trends encourage us to show our 'imperfections' from freckles to scars, makeup isn’t about covering and hiding and skincare isn’t about achieving perfect skin. There’s a real emphasis on health, and as a long term acne sufferer it’s music to my ears.

© @daninicholls

What is your morning skincare routine?

I start with a cleanser based on my skin's oil levels and the climate - usually either a cream or light foam. La Roche-Posay Toleriane has been a 15+ year staple, and for a gentle foam, I love Youth To The People's Superfood Cleanser. I’m not strict with toners but rotate between Laneige Milky, Paula’s Choice Milky, or Hada Labo Premium, especially after retinol or exfoliation for added glow.

Exfoliation is key for keeping breakouts at bay. Dr. Dennis Gross Peeling Pads and Paula’s Choice mini mask are long-time staples. Serums are my favorite step. For vitamin C, I rotate a lot but always come back to Skinceuticals Silymarin, Tatcha Brightening, Garnier, and my ride-or-die: Caudalie Vinoperfect. For hydration, I go for Vichy Mineral 89 or lately, Laneige's Lift & Firm.

© daninicholls Skincare is an essential part of Dani's morning routine

Moisturiser and SPF are non-negotiable. I use L’Oréal Revitalift Water Plump in the morning - it’s perfect under sunscreen. As a self-proclaimed SPF connoisseur, I rotate through affordable favorites like Garnier, L’Oréal, Bondi Sands, and Nivea Sun, with occasional splurges on Caudalie, Mecca, or Ultra Violette.

Can you share an overview of your daily makeup routine for a typical work week?

Okay, I’ll be honest, I really only wear makeup when I have to. And even then, I’m all about a skin tint and cream blush. I spent so many years hiding under makeup because of my acne and hyperpigmentation. Now, I prefer to let my skin do the talking, with makeup simply enhancing it. I can’t live without my Danessa Myricks' Yummy Skin Tint and Ami Colé Cream Blush, both are incredible Black-owned brands making waves in the beauty industry.

What are your must-have skincare steps before applying makeup?

Hydration hydration hydration! I’m in my 30’s now and have seen a huge difference in how makeup sits on my skin. My skin prep is always heavily focused on using exfoliating products like DDG pads to avoid any clinging to dead skin. Followed by hydration, if I have a big event coming up I’ll use the BioDance overnight mask, Topicals Eye Patches and Lancome's Advanced Génifique Moisturiser - it's my holy trinity for makeup prep.

Could you share your go-to foundation and concealer choices for daily wear?

I’m a NARS foundation lover. Macao has been my shade forever but I do use skin tints more often. For concealers, I love Armani's Luminous Silk or my trusty Maybelline Eraser.

© @daninicholls

Are there any treatments you recommend?

Regular facials are a staple in my routine. You really can’t underestimate the power of having a great aesthetician who understands your skin and your skincare goals. I also like to have HydraFacials regularly, as I feel they offer a comprehensive, 360-degree treatment for the skin. You might have seen my viral chemical peel videos; I try to do them quarterly, as they help with hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and other signs of photoageing. As a qualified aesthetician myself, I often give myself facials at home, which also helps me save money.

What is your night time skincare routine?

My night time skin care routine is focused around rejuvenation and longevity, this is when I would use a retinal based product or any kind of overnight treatment. Currently, I do a double cleanse, usually starting with an oil cleanser such as Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm. The serums I'm using in the evening usually consist of a retinal based one, be that over-the-counter like a Medik8 or a prescription from my dermatologist.

Then, followed by a Rich moisturiser, to prevent epidermal moisture loss and dry skin in the morning. I really love using the Deux Instant Angel Moisturiser, it’s full of lipids and grateful for restoring the skin barrier. On retinal off evenings, I will use a peptide rich formula serum such as the No7 Future Renew Night Serum, this product is a scientific breakthrough and has had incredible impact on my skin.

© @danninicholls © @danninicholls

​In your opinion, what are the best SPF products on the market?

The best SPF products are the ones that you use on a regular basis. I believe the SPF should be affordable as we should be using a fair amount every single day to protect the skin from UV rays and signs of photo ageing. I always recommend to my community to find one that suits your skin type and your bank balance, to prevent any breaks in usage. You should be using it every day rain or shine. I also support the current campaigning around removing the VAT from SPF, as they should be seen as an essential not a luxury product.

How do you deal with hyperpigmentation?

For me, it’s a 360 approach from the products I use on a day-to-day basis containing brightening ingredients, to the retinal that I use overnight to help with skin resurfacing. Along with the treatments I do in clinic, such as chemical peels. Sadly, there’s no one size fits all or silver bullet for hyperpigmentation treatment. I would encourage anyone suffering to seek medical advice along with an aesthetician who can work with you on a regular basis.

Are there any specific techniques or tools you rely on for achieving a flawless complexion?

I’ve recently been using make-up sponges from Morphe Cosmetics, and they have truly changed the application my make up especially around my under eye. I also love the brushes from Hourglass, everything I’ve tried from this brand is exceptional but the brushes in particular for me are so worth the money. They also wash super well and never leave streaks on the face from make up application.

QUICK FIRE BEAUTY QUESTIONS

What are your favourite makeup products for creating a natural, everyday look?

A skin tin as close as possible to your natural skin tone, a concealer close to your skin tone too because I’m not a massive fan of crazy bright under eyes and of course, a cream blush. These are my absolute go to. I truly believe that Maybelline makes some of the best makeup products on the market at such affordable price points. I could fill on my whole make up bag with products from the brand at such affordable prices.

Do you have any tips for achieving a long-lasting makeup look that stays fresh throughout the day?

The Caudalie Beauty Exlir is my go to to refresh my make-up and my skin throughout the day, it just makes your make up blend together so well and not separate throughout the day, especially if you have a dry skin type.

© @daninicholls

Are there any makeup trends or techniques you're currently obsessed with?

I'm a huge fan of Dua Lipa's makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes, and I love her makeup application technique. I’ve been testing her theory of brush loading - where you apply the product to the back of your hand, work it into the brush, and then apply it to your face. It results in a much smoother application and looks far more natural and less heavy on the skin. I absolutely love this technique.

Are there any beauty hacks or time-saving tips you can share for busy mornings?

If I’m going to the gym first thing, I will just use Garnier's Micellar Water followed by an SPF. When I’m back from the gym, then I’ll do a full skin care routine.

Can you recommend any multitasking makeup products that you find particularly useful?

Westman Atilier does the best contour stick, I love using it to warm up my face even on days when I’m not using a foundation or skin tint. I’ll also take it over the eyelids to create a kind of bronzed eye look. They’re pricey but so so worth it.

What are the most common beauty or hair mistakes you see, and how can they be avoided?

Not washing your face before bed, skipping SPF every single day, and not detangling your hair before washing are all common mistakes. If you have curly hair, you’ll definitely understand the struggle! Another one is scalp oiling - I’m completely against it. I firmly believe that a clean scalp promotes better hair growth. After spending a lot of time with trichologists and dermatologists, I’ve learnt that this belief is backed by science, and it’s made a huge difference to my own hair growth as well.

Are there any upcoming skincare/makeup/hair products or trends that you're excited to try?

I love watching makeup artists work and @PaintedbyEsther ( Ngozi Edeme) has me so excited right now! I’d love to try and re-create her signature blush look so watch this space...