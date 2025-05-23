Inside Sephora’s Liverpool launch: Exclusive interviews and the must-have products to shop now

Sephora fever hit Liverpool in full force as beauty lovers queued overnight to be among the first through the doors. The atmosphere was electric - think girls in rollers styled by Bumble and Bumble, live music, dancing, and a fabulously chaotic countdown hosted by drag royalty Danny Beard, fresh from his Celebrity Big Brother stint. It was more than a launch - it was a party.

Amidst the buzz, Sephora UK Chief Marketing Officer, Pauline Dolle Labbe, shared her excitement with H! Fashion about expanding into the North: “It's great to see the brand evolving, growing, and becoming even more present across the UK. The response in each new location we enter is always amazing,” she said.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sep The grand opening of Sephora UK in Liverpool

There are a lot of high street brands catering to this market - how is Sephora different?

The first thing is that we’re bringing in products you can’t find anywhere else - brands like Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and Makeup by Mario. That definitely adds something special to our stores. When we entered the UK, everyone was so excited to finally have access to products that were mainly available in the US, and never before in the UK. So we’re constantly working to bring in new and exciting brands.

The second is really the environment and the in-store experience. We see our stores as beauty playgrounds, and we approach them with a mindset of being welcoming to everyone. You can try the products and have free touch-ups. I think we’ve created a unique experience and atmosphere in our stores - one you can’t find anywhere else.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sep Customers attend the official opening of Sephora UK at Liverpool One Shopping Centre

What is the main demographic of Sephora customers?

Our core age group is young students aged 18 to 25 - Gen Z is our main demographic. However, we see people from all walks of life and backgrounds coming through our doors to explore and try out all the brands.

For those who are very young - the 'Sephora Kids' - are they guided in-store on which products are suitable for their skin?

There’s definitely a strong interest in beauty from those under 18 too. Our Beauty Advisors are always on hand to guide customers, especially the younger ones. They receive extensive training so they know exactly what to recommend, what not to suggest, and how to direct clients towards products that are more appropriate for their age and skin needs.

This is the eighth Sephora in the UK - do you foresee more growth?

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sep Olivia Morris and Caroline Hirons attend the official opening of Sephora UK

We’ve announced that we’ll be opening soon in Sheffield, followed by another store in Manchester, and then Cardiff later this year - with potentially more to come. The plan is to continue growing and expanding. In the meantime, we also have a strong online presence through our e-commerce platform and a great app, and we’re committed to continually enhancing and elevating the overall Sephora experience.

From cult favourites to brand-new exclusives, Sephora’s shelves are packed with products that have already built hype. Here’s what to add to your basket first:

© Cult Beauty Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume is a luxe mist that leaves hair smelling subtly sweet and salon-fresh. Infused with Mirsalehi honey, it also adds softness and shine.



© Sephora Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is brand new to Sephora UK. This skin-soothing mist is a must for sensitive or breakout-prone skin. It calms redness, hydrates deeply and layers well under makeup.



© Sephora HAUS LABS Triclone Skin Tech Foundation This foundation is truly skin-like. Once applied, it delivers weightless, buildable coverage with a natural finish. Infused with skincare ingredients, it enhances skin texture while offering a long-lasting, radiant, and flawless look.

© Sephora Topicals Slick Salve Lip Balm Slick Salve Acai Lip Balm Topicals Slick Salve is a game-changing lip treatment that banishes flakes fast. With a cushiony texture and glossy finish, it doubles as skincare and a statement lip.



© Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush The Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a TikTok favourite and lives up to the hype. Just one dot gives an airbrushed, radiant finish. Long-lasting, weightless and inclusive of all skin tones.



© Sephora Dyson Airwrap i.d. Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate styling tool. Whether you’re after a bouncy blowout or sleek strands, the Airwrap delivers pro-level results with minimal heat damage.

