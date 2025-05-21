Beauty Breakdown: "We feel more confident now than ever before" Sophia and Cinzia on growing into their glow

Sophia and Cinzia are the effortlessly cool best-friend duo taking the internet by storm with their relatable charm, unfiltered humour, and impeccable style. Known for their hit podcast The Girls Bathroom and their candid YouTube videos, the pair have built a loyal following over the last 10 years by sharing everything from dating dilemmas to daily routines.

In this edition of Beauty Breakdown for H! Fashion, the duo spill all on their skincare ride-or-dies, everyday makeup must-haves and the beauty mishaps they’d rather forget. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to their world, their honest takes and product picks are sure to leave you inspired - and possibly reaching for your own beauty bag.

© @sophiatuxford Best friends Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo

How would you describe your beauty philosophy?

Sophia and Cinzia: Being online for over 10 years, we have learnt to love our skin. As much as we love getting glam for the stage, we also love vlogging bare-faced and feel more confident now than we ever have before.

How has your relationship with beauty evolved over time?

Sophie and Cinzia: As we’ve grown up, we’ve become more comfortable in our own skin, meaning we now view makeup as something fun to enhance our natural beauty as opposed to always feeling the need to be in full glam. It’s not an everyday must for us anymore, we love to embrace our natural skin.

© @kanelongden Sophia and Cinzia captured the internet with their beauty, fashion and close friendship

What beauty lessons have you learnt from each other?

Sophia: Cinzia is the makeup queen, so I’m always learning from her. She often does my eye makeup on tour, which I love, and she always knows the best products to buy.

Cinzia: Sophia is always hair goals, her blowdrys are the best. She’s taught me all the Dyson Air Wrap tricks, so now we both can't live without it.

What is your morning skincare routine, and what products do you use?

Sophia: My go-to is Kate Sommerville's Goat Milk Cleanser or the CeraVe Hydra Cleanser. Then followed by Drunk Elephant's Eye Cream. For SPF, I always reach for Ultra Violette's SPF50. Also, my dermatologist has recently got me on TebiSkin Cera-Boost Face Cream, which I’m loving.

Cinzia: I also love Kate Sommerville, but I go for the Foaming Cleanser in the morning. Then, Caudalie's Vino-Perfect Serum and Khiels Avo Eye Cream. I also reach for the Ultra Violette SPF50.

Sophia and Cinzia: Also, we both cannot go without Summer Friday's lip balm in Vanilla and Mint.

© @sophiatuxtford Sophia Tuxford

Do you do your hair or make-up first?

Cinzia: Always makeup.

Sophia: Always hair.

Are there any specific skincare products or treatments you use to prep your skin before makeup application?

Sophia: The importance of skincare as my base - that’s my primer.

Cinzia: Always put on a thick layer of Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream and the Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum.

What are your favourite makeup products for creating a natural, everyday look?

Sophia and Cinzia: We go for Kylie Jenner's skin tint or Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter for our base. To conceal our favourite is Hourglass' Vanish Airbrush Concealer in Oat and Cotton. For some colour, any of the Haus Labs Blushes. YSL Lash Clash is our go-to mascara to lengthen the lashes. Then, Kylie Jenner's Lip Liner topped with Summer Friday's Lip Balm's. hourglass concealer in oat and cotton

© @sophiatuxford Sophia's natural everyday makeup look © @cinziabayliszullo Cinzia's signature natural makeup

If you could swap beauty bags with anyone else in the world, who would it be?

Sophia: Hailey Bieber

Cinzia: Sabrina Carpenter is the moment!

Do you have a special beauty look or product for events?

Sophia and Cinzia: On tour, we’ve been wearing the exact same look every night. K-Beauty brand, Flower Knows' O2 liquid shimmer glitter is perfect for our eyes. Hair is also the moment for us at events - we love working with our stylist, Mark Hayhurst, to glam up any look.

Do you have any tips for achieving a long-lasting makeup look that stays fresh throughout the day?

Sophia and Cinzia: We swear by the Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Filter Setting Spray and the One Size Beauty setting spray also - it’s genuinely like hair spray for the face. We also love the Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Setting Powder in the shade Cherry Blossom Cake and Banana Bread.

What is your night time skincare routine?

Sophia: My nighttime routine is almost identical to morning however, I’ve recently started using the Shark Cryoglow Mask and I’m obsessed! It’s become a new nighttime non-negotiable. I love the under-eye cooling patches and the blemish repair routine is perfect for me. I’ll then follow up with my Azelac moisturising cream and I’m all done.

Cinzia: My nighttime skincare routine is super calming and gentle. I always start with the Caudalie Foaming Face wash to cleanse, followed by their Vinoperfect Serum and matching eye cream! I love it! I finish with the Laneige lip balm in the matcha flavour. I’m a matcha girl and that’s my favourite.

© @sophiatuxford Sophia's night time routine including her Shark Cryoglow mask

What beauty trends are you most excited about for 2025?

Sophia and Cinza: Heavy blush a la Sabrina Carpenter

What are your tips/ product recommendations for achieving healthy hair?

Sophia: The Christoph Robin Hydrating Leave-in Mist is my go-to. Also, Living Proof's hair oil is the best.

Cinzia: K18 is great for repairing hair after bleach. Our hair stylist, Mark Hayhurst always gives us brushing tips. Always use a good quality brush and we make sure to take our time when we brush it.

© @ciziabayliszullo

Where or who do you get your beauty and hair inspo from?

Sophia: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for hair. She’s so dreamy.

Cinzia: The Black Pink girls - their beauty looks are always insane.

Sophia and Cinzia: When it comes to hair, we look at Pintrest - that’s our happy place for any tour or event. We have a board for everything!

What's your current favourite lip combo?

Sophia: Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in coconut, with Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil in the shade pink cloud

Cinzia: Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Saturn, topped with Haus Labs Blush Creme in Glassy Palemo with Gisou Honey Infused Lip oil in Watermelon Sugar

© @sophiatuxford The co-hosts at The Girls Podcast Live Tour

What's your biggest beauty regret?

Sophia and Cinzia: Neglecting blush for years!

Can you recommend any multitasking makeup products that you find particularly useful?

Sophia and Cinzia: We are obsessed with our Rhode phone case, we can’t go anywhere without it.

What’s your signature scent?

Sophia: Killian Love Don’t Be Shy

Cinzia: Delina Exclusive by Parfum di Marly. We truly believe in scent association so we always buy a new scent for a particular tour or trip.

What's next for Sophia and Cinzia?

Sophia and Cinzia: Off the back of our UK and Australia tours (and Coachella), we’re really excited to spend some time at home in our studio focusing on the podcast. We have some exciting things in the works for later this year so keep an eye out on www.thegirlsbathroom.com and our socials.