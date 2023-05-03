An expert predicts what Princess Kate’s floral headpiece could look like for the coronation

If she chooses not to wear a tiara, she might have to wear two flower crowns instead…

“A flower crown provides an opportunity for the Princess of Wales to incorporate some meaningful flower choices into her coronation day look,” Whitney Bromberg Hawkings tells Hello! Fashion.

Being the founder and CEO of Flowerbx, the fashion insider turned floristry entrepreneur knows a thing or two about blooms, and Princess Kate’s decision to wear flowers in her hair instead of tiara will be a welcome one according to her.

The Princess of Wales is rumoured to be breaking with tradition at King Charles III's coronation

“Flowers are rich in symbolism and nobody is better at embracing this than the Royal Family – just look at the plants depicted on the coronation invitation, or those chosen for the late Queen's funeral,” Whitney explains. While still working as Senior Vice President of Communications at Tom Ford, Whitney recognised a niche in the market to deliver luxury, single-variety flowers at an accessible price point. With that, Flowerbx was born.

She tells us why the decision to forgo a tiara might be the future Queen’s best decision yet…

“The Princess of Wales’ decision to wear a flower crown to the coronation is a fitting nod to the King’s longstanding interest in sustainability and environmental issues,” says Whitney, “It may also be a more sensitive accessory choice than a tiara given the cost of living challenges currently faced by so many.” So what can we expect from Kate should she choose to go with a floral headpiece instead of the traditional tiara? “The royal family has beautiful gardens that they can draw on for this and we would expect her floral crown to showcase British-grown flowers,” explains Whitney.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate's wedding bouquet featured four different types of native British flowers

The flowers that Kate used in her bouquet were four home-grown British flowers; Lily-of-the-Valley, Sweet William, Myrtle and Hyacinth, so we could see her returning to these for her coronation look.

What are the best flowers to use for a floral crown?

“The best flowers to use for a floral crown are blooms that are lightweight and long lasting,” says Whitney. One thing that the princess will need to consider is having a spare or a replica lying around.

“A crown that uses more delicate flower options would need to be made as close to time as possible, or the Princess of Wales might have two floral crowns made, much like how Royal brides typically have a second bouquet made for their wedding, so that the flowers are as fresh as possible for the official photographs.”

