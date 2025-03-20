Arizona's Desert Secrets: What to do and where to stay 

Tucked away beyond the humming streets of Phoenix lies Scottsdale, an Arizonian gem that locals would rather keep to themselves. A vibrant kernel of art, fashion and mid-century treasures, the city is one of many that makes up the state’s Valley of the Sun.

Sprawling desert dotted with soaring cacti meet with luscious botanical gardens, simmering nightlife and galleries galore to create a sun-drunk dollop of metropolitan magic.

Discover the best things to do in Arizona's Scottsdale, including where to stay, shop, eat, explore and more.

Where to stay

© Hills Balfour Travel back in time in the Hotel Valley Ho

The beautifully nostalgic Hotel Valley Ho is an architectural time capsule. Designed by Edward L. Varney, a contemporary of Frank Lloyd Wright, the hotel opened its doors in 1956, marrying mid-century modern interiors with Southwestern undertones. A stone’s throw away from Scottsdale’s charming Old Town, the space has become a serene hotspot for Hollywood icons, including Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner, who hosted their wedding reception at the hotel in 1957. Alexander Caulder-inspired artworks juxtapose vibrant tangerine interiors to create a retro jewel of hospitality.

© Hills Balfour Indulge in luxury at the Four Seasons Scottsdale

Situated 30-minutes north of the famed downtown establishment lies Troon North’s The Four Seasons. Primed for keen golfers and luxury lovers, this landmark is a mecca for those seeking solace among the desert mountains. Epic swathes of saguaro cacti flank the restorative retreat, which overlooks the panoramic Sonoran desert. Unwind to the vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls in the premium spa, kickback poolside in a private cabana and watch the sun set at Talavera with an artisan tipple in hand.

Where to eat

© Hills Balfour The Oynx Bar and Lounge at the Four Seasons

Scottsdale is a melting pot of pan-cultural flavours. Head to The Frybread Lounge, Old Town’s first and only Indigenous-owned restaurant, for some Native doughy delights. Dine within the Himalayan salt block walls of The Mission, a must for modern Latin cuisine. FnB, nestled in the historic Craftsman Court, offers delectable farm-to-table dining, complemented by local artisan wines.

What to do

With its kaleidoscopic art scene and strong community feel, there needn't be a dull moment in Scottsdale. Shopaholics will revel in the creative charm of The Mercantile of Scottsdale and the Native Art Market, home to diverse selection of local work. Petite galleries showcasing the work of resident artists line East Main Street which are also well worth a gander.

© Vintage By Misty Unearth rare designer gems at Vintage BY Misty

Head to Vintage by Misty for luxury fashion relics spanning rare Chanel accessories to Y2K Galliano pieces and opulent costume jewellery. Complete your Southwestern style with a trip to the Rancher Hat Bar to create a custom cowboy hat or Cowtown Boots - the perfect place to source your dream classic kicks.

Adventurers can soar above the city courtesy of Hot Air Expeditions, watching the Arizona sun rise above the majestic Sonoran desert - which you can hike with REI. Not forgetting the incredible World Heritage site Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s utopian winter home and desert laboratory.

© Jeff Topping Taliesin West by Frank Lloyd Wright

Perched in the desert foothills of the McDowell Mountains, the landmark boasts low-slung buildings designed to accentuate the awe-inspiring breadth of the desert. Crafted from local desert masonry, the space showcases an organic architectural style that harmonises with the breathtaking landscape, making for a quietly profound, unforgettable experience.

H! Fashion stayed courtesy of Experience Scottsdale; Hotel Valley Ho, rooms from £214 per night, visit hotelvalleyho.com; Four Seasons Scottsdale, rooms from £466 per night, visit fourseasons.com/scottsdale/