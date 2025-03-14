The ultimate cool-girl guide to California: What to do and where to shop

Last week, American actress Amanda Seyfried took a pew while on The Tonight Show, strumming a dulcimer while weaving the dulcet tones of Joni Mitchell’s California into the studio air.

The clip went viral, partly due to the star’s exquisite take on the cult song, but also because of the cherished history behind the song - a tune that pays tribute to the rolling hills of the Golden State.

There’s a reason why California is the inspiration behind so many iconic lyrics. The US state is mesmeric, dotted by sprawling cities, desert vistas and far-stretching coastal panorama that look out onto the Pacific Ocean.

© Getty Images A desert house designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, Palm Springs, California (1970)

Hence, it comes as little surprise that the state has attracted the attention of cool-girls across the decades. From Laurel Canyon legends such as Cass Elliott and Carole King to modern-day muses like Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber, California is home to some of the most boundary-pushing tastemakers in fashion.

Often sidelined by its East Coast cousin New York, California is a melting pot of creativity. Los Angeles’ thrift stores are second to none, Hollywood is the beating heart of cinema and Palm Springs is a mecca for mid-century enthusiasts.

Whether you want to uncover California’s must-see fashion hubs, dive into the humming restaurant scene, lose yourself in the awe-inspiring nature or road trip through the time capsule state, there’s plenty to do.

Discover our cool-girl guide to California and quench your west coast wanderlust in style.

Where to visit

© Getty Images Palm Springs Palm Springs is a desert oasis where vintage glamour meets laid-back cool. Mid-century architecture, retro poolside vibes, and chic boutique hotels make it a haven for stylish girls. Picture rooftop cocktails, pool floats, and thrifted treasures - all against a sun-soaked backdrop of swaying palms and rugged mountain views.

© Getty Images Big Sur Big Sur is the ultimate cool-girl getaway, where rugged cliffs meet crashing Pacific waves. Winding coastal drives, hidden beaches, and misty redwood trails create a moody yet magical vibe. Plan for sunset picnics, cosy cabins, and ocean views that make you feel like the main character in a road-trip film.

© Getty Images The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is a dreamy escape for nature lovers. Rolling hills burst with vibrant orange blooms each spring, creating a surreal, Instagram-worthy backdrop. Sunset hikes, breezy picnics, and wildflower-strewn trails make it the perfect spot for a laid-back adventure.



© Getty Images Yosemite Bring your gorpcore dreams to life at Yosemite National Park. Yosemite’s beauty lies in its raw, untouched grandeur. Towering granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and ancient sequoias create a breathtaking backdrop. Misty mornings give way to golden sunsets, while crystal-clear lakes reflect the towering peaks. It’s a sanctuary where nature’s power and tranquility exist in perfect, awe-inspiring harmony.



© Getty Images Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe’s crystal-clear waters and snow-capped peaks make it a year-round paradise. Summer brings kayaking, hiking, and sun-drenched beaches, while winter transforms it into a ski haven. The alpine air, shimmering blue lake, and pine-lined shores create a serene yet adventurous escape for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike.



© Getty Images Death Valley Death Valley’s haunting beauty lies in its extremes. Sun-scorched salt flats, golden dunes, and rugged canyons create an otherworldly backdrop. The stark contrast of pastel sunsets and midnight-blue skies adds a surreal edge. It’s raw, dramatic, and unapologetically wild - a desert playground for the effortlessly cool and endlessly curious. Time to channel your inner Thelma and Louise with a SoCal roadtrip.

© Getty Images Santa Barbara Escape the hustle of LA and head north to Santa Barbara. Spanish-style villas, palm-lined beaches, and sunlit vineyards set the scene for laid-back west coast elegance. Ocean breezes mingle with the scent of blooming bougainvillea, while chic boutiques and farm-to-table spots complete the vibe. It’s California cool, wrapped in Mediterranean glamour.

© Getty Images Joshua Tree Joshua Tree’s surreal landscape is a magnet for cool-girls chasing offbeat charm. Twisted Joshua trees, giant boulders, and desert sunsets create a dreamlike backdrop for stargazing and vintage-inspired photo ops. Think boho cabins, dusty hikes, and a laid-back, mystical vibe that’s effortlessly Instagram-worthy.

© Getty Images Ojai A scenic sanctuary, Ojai offers a magical marriage of bohemian charm and quiet luxury. Boutique spas, organic markets, and citrus groves set the tone, while sunset 'pink moments' over the Topatopa Mountains add a touch of mysticism. It’s where wellness meets style, with just the right amount of offbeat allure.

© Getty Images Laguna Beach Laguna Beach is a famed coastal gem known for its stunning cliffs, sandy coves, and vibrant art scene. Explore tide pools, hike scenic trails, or browse local galleries. Oceanfront cafes and sunset views create a relaxed yet upscale vibe, making it the perfect spot for a laid-back California escape.

Where to shop

Melrose Avenue A meander down Melrose never goes amiss. Explore the bountiful boutiques, thrift shops, consignment stores and cool-girl cafes. An afternoon in LA well-spent.



Ventura Boulevard LA is so big that it's nearly impossible to walk from place to place. However, Ventura Boulevard is easy to stroll down in certain places if you don't have a car. Enjoy pitstops in Goodwill, 2nd Street and Wasteland on your way.

2nd Street 2nd Street is a secondhand store that will remain burned in our minds for quite some time. This saturated gem of a vintage/thrift store is bursting with valuable finds. From Supreme to Gucci, Louis Vuitton to Bathing Ape, Ralph Lauren to Miu Miu and so much more, the shop is top of our list to visit when we return to the west coast.

Wasteland Wasteland is one for designer fashion fiends. The buy-and-sell store houses rare Givenchy pieces, quirky Heaven by Marc Jacobs tees, fresh-off-the-runway Coperni picks, divine Telfar totes, and many other covetable collectibles.

Hidden Treasures This Topanga gem is quite the shopping experience. Beloved by Kate Hudson, the kaleidoscopic vintage store mirrors the town’s hippie aura. A colourbomb of antique garments and knick-knacks, the store will help you curate your Age of Aquarius wardrobe of dreams.



Silverlake Flea Y2K girlies, listen up. Silverlake Flea has got your early 'Aughts wardrobe covered. From ethereal floral blouses to uber-cute mini skirts, cowboy boots and so much more, this weekly vintage flea is dangerous for you wallets, but oh-so worth it.

Rose Bowl Flea One for the furniture enthusiasts, the Rose Bowl Flea occurs every week come rain or shine. Renowned worldwide for its unique charm, top-tier vendors, and diverse crowd of shoppers, the Rose Bowl offers an unmatched outdoor experience. Where better to spend a day?



Buffalo Exchange A brilliant mixture of graphic Y2K tops and romantic vintage nightwear (how very Sabrina Carpenter), Buffalo Exchange is a popular haunt for those visiting LA. Double up on the dollars and head through the door.

Boot Barn When we say we died and went to heaven at Boot Barn, we really mean it. Cowboy boots are back baby and we could not be happier about it. Kick back in a pair of classic knee-highs or opt for some girlish glamour with a sprinkling of floral embroidery or rhinestones. Be sure to check out the baby cowboy boots which will make the least broody of beings melt.

Where to eat

Inn of the Seventh Ray Nestled in the idyllic Santa Monica Mountains, Inn of the Seventh Ray is the most romantic date night find. Relax under the twinkling fairy lights and indulge in creamy truffle risotto, char-roasted chicken, and yellowfin tuna crudo.

Cara Hotel Nestled at the foothills of Griffith Park in Los Feliz, Cara Hotel has quickly become a chic hotspot. Its serene courtyard, centred around a sleek pool, sets the scene for indulgence. The menu offers standout Californian dishes like Cali Cobb salad, black truffle pappardelle, and charcoal mushrooms.

Geoffrey's Head to Geoffrey’s in Malibu for a true A-list experience. Overlooking the Pacific, diners can enjoy classic Californian dishes beneath golden fairy lights woven through the foliage. The oceanside setting, paired with thirst-quenching cocktails, makes for an unforgettable evening.

Bacari Silverlake's Bacari, a humming alfresco destination with Venetian flair, draws the city’s most stylish crowd. Savour dinner beneath the stars at this photogenic gem - just be sure to reserve a courtyard table ahead of time.

