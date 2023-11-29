The 9 most Instagrammable Christmas destinations in London

There's no place quite like London at Christmas.

Landmarks adorned with dazzling decorations, grandeur furnishings inside quintessentially British hotels, luxury pop-ups and lavish restaurants: the options are endless - but there are a select few that are absolute must-sees.

Whether you’re visiting the capital for a winter break, are looking for a cute date night spot or a photo-worthy lunch place for selfies with friends, Hello! Fashion has the low down on some of London’s coolest yet ultra-elegant destinations.

How we chose:

As this is based on visually pleasing establishments, we've found places that are beautifully decorated for the festive season. There is also a mixture of classic venues and new exhibits, and a variety of experiences. Whether you’re a fashion lover, an art-deco enthusiast or just a Christmas addict, we've found places to feed your festive appetite whilst amping up the A-star aesthetic of your social media feeds.

Claridge's

Claridge's Christmas tree is one of London's most iconic designer-clad landmarks of the season. Jimmy Choo, Dior, Christian Louboutin and Karl Lagerfeld have all reinterpreted the classic tree in their own unique styles over recent years.

This year is the turn of Louis Vuitton, whose 5.2m creation celebrates the art of travel and uses its iconic ‘wardrobe’ trunk as the foundation for its showstopping chrome design.

Whilst you’re there, you can shop luxury gifts, enjoy a festive afternoon tea or just take in the magnificent art deco interiors.

Brook Street, London W1K 4HR, Claridge's.

Harrods

When does Christmas really begin in London? When Harrods’ exterior is dazzling with lights from corner to corner. Inside, visit its luxury festive store, dine in a Christmas-clad restaurant or rent a last-minute, truly Instagrammable outfit from MyWardrobe HQ on the fourth floor.

An iconic landmark, the quintessentially British department store is a sensory experience in itself: from the heavenly scents of the fragrance floor to the array of designer fashion on display, the dining hall complete with six restaurants and relaxing beauty suites for selfcare. It’s a must-visit, regardless of the time of year you’re visiting the capital.

87-135 Brompton Rd, London SW1X 7XL, Harrods.

Jo Malone's Ice Rink

Luxury lifestyle brand Jo Malone has taken over Battersea Power Station this Christmas bringing London’s only riverside ice rink, plus a gingerbread house immersive experience.

At the store inside Battersea Power Station, you can customise your gifts with a selection of bespoke personalisation – emboss gift boxes with a name, date or symbol or even add an engraving to bottles. The exhibition is on until January 7.

Battersea Power Station, Circus Rd W, Nine Elms, SW11 8DD, Jo Malone.

Brown's

Chocolate lovers, this one is for you. Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair has announced Charbonnel et Walker - Britain’s first chocolatier - as its festive partner for 2023. The decor is all inspired by the delectable brand including red ribbons, festive fairy lights, and a towering Christmas tree adorned with a dazzling array of colourful baubles and ribbons, guarding a treasure trove of Charbonnel et Walker truffle boxes.

A total sensory experience, there’ll be truffle trolleys, chocolatey cocktails and chocolate-infused spa treatments. Heaven, if you ask us.

33 Albemarle St, London W1S 4BP, Brown's Hotel.

Anya's Grotto

Fashion fanatics must head to Chelsea to see Anya Hindmarch’s annual grotto. Inside Anya’s Village on Pont Street, the pop-up store is a delight for adults and children alike. Fans of the brand have the chance to purchase unique gifts and decorations (which we already know are going to be cool and quirky).

Children can meet Father Christmas, who “guides you through a wonderland of candy cane forests and crunchy snow, twinkling baubles and icicle caves, ending with a festive story by the fire.” Can we join in, too?

11 Pont St, London SW1X 9EH, Anya Hindmarch.

The Connaught

The Connaught is a historic Mayfair hotel with a rich heritage. The foundations for the hotel began in 1892, formed of two houses formerly owned by the Duke of Westminster. From once being described as having the "best cooking in England" to Ralph Lauren reportedly replicating the grand staircase inside for his flagship store in New York, there are so many stories from inside these walls.

The Connaught's annual Christmas tree has become a legendary part of London's festive scene, and the tree, much like Claridges, is created by some of the world's top artists. This year the 31ft tree was created by influential British artist and sculptor Dame Rachel Whiteread.

16 Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL, The Connaught.

Sketch

Sketch is an iconic Mayfair venue housed in a Grade II listed building on Conduit Street (fashion fans; it was the London atelier of Christian Dior before Sketch took over in 2002), is recognised for its show-stopping, avant-garde pop-ups.

This year’s Christmas show, named ‘A Surreal White Christmas,’ takes visitors on a dreamlike journey across four installations. Including, the reception inspired by the poem’ Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening’, a frozen storm, a snow globe and a surrealist-fueled design in its Michelin star restaurant. The exhibition is on until January 8 2024

9 Conduit St, London W1S 2XG, Sketch.

The Corinthia

The Corinthia opened its doors in 1885 by the builder, Frederick Gordon, who was renowned in the hospitality industry for his elegant restaurants and grand hotels.

The incredible venue is decorated from head to toe in modern, stylish decorations that, if quiet luxury was a Christmas decoration, it would be this hotel. If you want a taste of the ski slopes in the capital, the al-fresco winter garden has gone chalet-chic with crackling fireplaces, and cashmere blankets within stellar festive decor.

© The Corinthia

There's the option to have a festive afternoon tea under crystal chandeliers in the Crystal Moon Lounge, and for a truly Instagrammable dinner, Kerridge's Bar & Grill sits inside this hotel - the first London restaurant by renowned Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge.

Whitehall Pl, London SW1A 2BD, Corinthia London.

Stanley's

Stanley's quaint garden in the heart of Chelsea is one of the area's hotspots, but don't be fooled into thinking it's not perfect during the cold seasons, too. The elegant garden which is inspired by the quintessential English country garden, has been transformed into the chicest winter wonderland complete with full outdoor heating and cosy sheepskin throws. Think pined festive archways with olive trees, picturesque festive flowers and Christmas pines. This terrace is the ultimate winter sanctuary for Londoners and visitors to the southwest of the city alike.

Stanley's Chelsea

If you're also peckish, Stanley's offers a menu focusing on seasonal British produce, with highlights including Smoked Haddock & Spelt Arancini and Gloucester Old Spot Pork, and indulgent desserts like their Dark Chocolate Ganache, Roasted Plums with Pistachio.

151 Sydney St, London SW3 5UE, Stanley's Chelsea.

