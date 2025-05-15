10 most iconic yellow costumes from film history

Fashion’s ongoing love affair with film is one of the most passionate in pop culture.

Costume departments have the ability to conjure up iconic history-making moments with a singular garment - proving the power of the relationship between the two creative mediums.

Yellow in cinema has long held a distinctive and powerful place in visual storytelling. Its presence is often bold, emotionally charged, and symbolically rich. Across film history, yellow looks - whether in costumes, set design, or lighting - have been used to command attention, convey mood, and define iconic characters.

In early Technicolor films, yellow emerged as one of the colours that translated beautifully on screen. It signified brightness, joy, and glamour. Actresses like Doris Day often wore yellow to embody the wholesome, cheerful archetype of 1950s American cinema. It was the colour of sunshine and joyous times - perfect for musicals and romantic comedies.

As cinema grew more experimental, yellow took on surreal and subversive meanings. In A Clockwork Orange (1971), Stanley Kubrick used yellow lighting and props to unsettle and disorient. Yellow was no longer just cheerful, it became unsettling and sometimes even menacing. Directors began to explore its potential to signify artificiality, mental instability, or heightened emotion via acidic tones to unnerve their audience.

As for costume? The hue continues to dominate cinematography for when a stand-out moment is required. Discover the best yellow outfits from across the canon of cinema below.

Top 10 iconic yellow costumes from film history:

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Something of a given - Kate Hudson's iconic pale yellow gown in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. In the film, the actress' character, Andie Anderson, stuns in a now-iconic yellow Carolina Herrera gown during the film’s glamorous gala scene. The silky, backless dress, with its delicate straps and plunging neckline, became instantly legendary. Costume designer Karen Patch selected the gown’s striking golden hue to complement the radiant Isadora yellow diamond necklace worn by Hudson. “She liked that colour of the Isadora - the yellow diamond,” Kate explained in a Vanity Fair oral history. The look has since become a cult favourite among fashion lovers, symbolising peak 2000s romantic comedy glamour and cinematic style.

Kill Bill Vol.1 Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is one of cinema’s most unforgettable looks. Designed by Catherine Marie Thomas, the bold yellow suit with black stripes pays homage to Bruce Lee’s outfit in Game of Death. Worn by The Bride during the legendary showdown with the Crazy 88, the look merges martial arts legacy with Quentin Tarantino’s ultra-stylised vision. Paired with matching Onitsuka Tiger sneakers and a katana, the ensemble swiftly become one of the most coveted onscreen aesthetics of all time.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Another mesmerising use of yellow in cinema by Tarantino, this stunning shot of Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood captivated audiences. In this scene, the actress dances joyfully as Sixties star Sharon Tate in a sunny yellow two-piece ensemble at The Playboy Mansion - a cropped long-sleeve top paired with high-waisted shorts and go-go boots. The outfit, designed by costume designer Arianne Phillips, perfectly captured the late actress' effortlessly playful style, which often combined California ease with mod fashion influences. Poignantly, the Tate family allowed Margot to wear some of Sharon’s real-life clothing and jewellery, lending authenticity and emotional weight to the portrayal.

La La Land Another example of movie magic executed by costume, Emma Stone’s acid yellow frock in La La Land marked a stand-out moment for the Oscar-winning picture. Designed by Mary Zophres, the midi dress paid homage to the Technicolor and the Golden Age of Hollywood. The custom-made dress was worn by Emma, who plays aspiring actress Mia, for a dance sequence through the hills of Hollywood, and was actually inspired by one of the actress’ IRL red carpet looks. Costume designer Mary noted that the 1950s-cut garment was inspired by Emma’s canary yellow Atelier Versace gown from a The Amazing Spider-Man 2 promo appearance in 2014.



© Searchlight Pictures Poor Things If you've had the pleasure of sitting down to witness the visual splendour of Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things unfold before you, then you'll know just how dreamy Bella Baxter's wardrobe is. Her mustard yellow collar caught our eye - complete with Victoriana layers of frothy tulle and a tie-neck detail that echoes the whimsical nature of the film. Featuring mutton leg sleeves, corsets, tiered skirts and ballet flats, the film serves as a style symphony from start to finish. The Academy thought so too, awarding the film's costume designer Holly Waddington the Oscar for best costume.

Beauty and The Beast The iconic yellow ballgown in the 2017 adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is a stunning visual creation. Costume designer Jacqueline Durran aimed to honour the animated classic while bringing a sense of reality and movement to the dress. Made from layers of lightweight yellow satin organza, it floats beautifully during Belle's waltz with the Beast. Intricate gold leaf filigree, mirroring the ballroom floor, adorned the fabric, embellished further with thousands of shimmering Swarovski crystals. Eschewing a traditional corset, the design prioritised Emma Watson's freedom of movement, reflecting Belle's inner radiance and the blossoming romance between her and the Beast.

Titanic In Titanic (1997), Kate Winslet’s character Rose wears this refined yellow and ivory day dress during one of the film’s tender moments with Jack. Designed by Deborah L. Scott, the costume beautifully reflects Edwardian fashion with intricate embroidery, high collars, and a tightly cinched waist. Scott, who won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, meticulously researched period fashion to ensure authenticity. This look, both elegant and restrained, captures Rose’s transition from society heiress to a woman awakened.



Clueless Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid ensemble in Clueless (1995) is one of the most iconic fashion moments in film history. Designed by Mona May, the matching blazer and pleated skirt, paired with knee-high socks and a white tee, perfectly captured Cher’s bold, confident, and fashion-forward persona. The look, inspired by runway styles but made youthful and fun, became instantly iconic for its vibrant Y2K print and unforgettable coordination. Today, Cher’s yellow plaid suit remains a cultural touchstone, frequently referenced, recreated, and celebrated for its lasting influence on preppy pop style.

Marie Antoinette Mellow yellow hit the big screen once again in 2006, when Kirsten Dunst dazzled in this pastel yellow Rococo gown while portraying Marie Antoinette. Designed by Milena Canonero, who won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, the look features signature elements of the period - corseted bodice, voluminous skirts, intricate embroidery, and lace-trimmed sleeves. The soft yellow hue was blissfully fresh and romantic, in line with Sofia Coppola’s youthful and stylised interpretation of the queen's life.