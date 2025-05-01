How the 90s supermodels continue to define modern glamour today

The 90s supermodels transformed fashion into a global phenomenon. From the runways of Gianni Versace, Chanel and Pucci to the front pages of glossies across the globe, the iconic clan transcended the skin-deep model trope, becoming powerful personalities in their own right.

Consisting of the ‘Big Five’ - Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz, in addition to Yasmin Le Bon, Claudia Schiffer, Shalom Harlow among others, the 90s supermodels advocated for diversity and inclusion - which has paved the way for a more representative fashion industry.

Naturally, the supermodels leveraged their status to launch successful business ventures and collaborations, solidifying their lasting impact on fashion. Their enduring presence in campaigns and media underscores their continued relevance - including both high fashion and high street deals that deliver a nostalgic bolt of pre-Noughties glamour.

© Getty Images The 90s supermodels reshaped the fashion industry

Currently, all eyes are on Yasmin Le Bon’s collaboration with George - which has seen the supermodel star as the face of the high street brand’s exclusive summer collection.

Having worked extensively in the luxury sphere, the 60-year-old is now championing affordable fashion for all. “Fashion should be for everyone,” the model said of the keenly-anticipated collaboration. “George is a success story to be proud of. I am passionate about clothes that can lift your spirits, and having fun with fashion should be for everyone. Wearing something you love can bring joy and a pop of colour can brighten your day. It's a privilege to be a part of this celebration.”

© George George's Stone Palm Springs California Soft Knitted T-Shirt © George George's Khaki Open Front Crepe Lightweight Co-Ord

© George George's White Cut Out Tassel Trim Kaftan © George George's Striped Soft Knitted Waistcoat and Wide Leg Trousers Co-ord

Yasmin’s partnership with the label is a prime example of how the legacy of the 90s supermodels continue to entice today. Her elegance and timeless allure brings a romantic edge to the accessible collection, essentially bridging the gap between reality and fantasy for consumers.

© Getty Images Yasmin Le Bon circa 1988

Fellow industry muses have followed suit, with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford all teaming up with affordable brands to bring a lashing of high fashion glamour to the masses.

Additionally, the 90s supermodels brought about diversity in the fashion sphere. They redefined beauty standards by embracing diversity in ethnicity, body type, and individuality - while breaking down racial and cultural barriers to prove that success in fashion isn't confined to a singular ideal. As trailblazers, they inspired future generations, demonstrating that aspirations in fashion are attainable for all, regardless of background.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Christy Turlington, model, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 1993

Models like Yasmin, who is stylishly reigning in her swinging Sixties, continue to platform this concept today - proving that beauty is never limited by age, ethnicity or body shape.

In essence, the 90s supermodels didn't just influence fashion; they revolutionised it - especially for young women who wanted to get a foot in the door. Their legacy continues to inspire new generations of models and fashion enthusiasts, proving that true icons never fade.