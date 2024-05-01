The 10 best fashion films for a dose of cinematic style inpso

If you're still reeling from the runways and can't bear to hold on another few months until your bi-annual fashion fix, the world of cinema presents the perfect escape.

Since practically forever, film and fashion have formed a unique union. The 360° element of the camera captures a piece's movement, conveying dimension for added drama.

From extravagant vintage costumes and classic on-screen style muses to more light-hearted flicks poking fun at the industry (and delivering some eternally quotable lines), we've taken a look back at some of the best movies to satisfy your sartorial curiosity.

Hello! Fashion shares the best fashion films for a serious dose of cinematic style inspo:

© Getty Clueless, 1994 This 90s retelling of Jane Austen's Emma holds a special place in the heart of fashion fanatics, myself included. From Cher's genius digitised wardrobe (why is this still not a thing?), and her endlessly cool tartan layering moment, this film is filled with killer outfit inspo, and yet, it's the sheer shirt over the Calvin Klein slip that does it for me. Perfection. May you never stumble into some bad lighting…

© Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation The Devil Wears Prada, 2006 No best-of fashion film list would be complete without a mention of this bona fide noughties classic. Meryl Streep gives the performance of a lifetime (she's delivered a fair few at this point) as acerbic editor Miranda Priestly, a playful caricature of fashion mag royalty Anna Wintour. Anne Hathaway's character Andy Sacchs gets the metamorphosis makeover treatment, and wears – the Chanel boots? Yeah, she does. Take that Emily Blunt.

© Getty Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961 Bringing Truman Capote's classic novella to life, this film tells the story of the inimitable Holly Golightly, and offers a commentary on wealth and happiness. The wildly glamorous and enigmatic protagonist is played by vintage beauty Audrey Hepburn who, in one of the most memorable on-screen fashion moments of all time, sports a little black dress created by Hubert de Givenchy.

© Getty Confessions of a Shopaholic, 2009 Starring Isla Fisher, this fashion-centric romcom is a total joy if you need cheering up. Not quite managing to practise what she preaches, shopaholic Rebecca accidentally lands a job as a financial columnist and finds herself in trouble when her splurgy past catches up with her.

© Getty Pretty Woman, 1990 Julia Roberts. If that doesn't convince you, frankly what will? This classic rags-to-riches romcom features so many fashion victories, from Vivian's glossy thigh-high boots and the OG Hunza G cut-out mini to the opera-worthy Marilyn Vance red gown and demure polo polka dots. I believe that's what they call two hours well spent…

© Getty Sex and the City, 2008 One word: divisive. But for true SATC stans (guilty as charged), it's totally watchable for the fashion alone. Big may have jilted Carrie at the altar – don't get me started – but you'd have thought that Vivienne Westwood bridal showstopper would have softened the blow a little, right? The actual film is an acquired taste, but the dead bird fascinator? Passes with flying colours.

© Getty Grease, 1978 If you're in the mood for a musical, Grease hits the spot every single time without fail. Highlights include: Rizzo's bad-girl hourglass silhouette, Pink Ladies jackets and silver Beauty School Dropout babydolls (a personal fave), but obviously Sandy's nature-defying disco pants – Olivia Newton-John had to be sewn into them – trump the lot.

© Getty Dirty Dancing, 1987 Baby carried a watermelon, and she also carried this entire film. Not strictly true, Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle is reliably dreamy, but Jennifer Grey's costumes are seriously first-rate. The balletic, frothy pink number from the iconic lift scene gets all the love, but I'm still forever obsessed with Baby's cropped white shirt and jorts moment from the steamy rehearsal.

© Getty Cleopatra, 1963 Oh, to be a fly on the wall during the early days of 'Le Scandale', as Richard Burton so fondly dubbed it. Oh, indeed. No big-budget epic will ever properly compare to Cleopatra, a project that saw a staggering $194,800 allocated to Elizabeth Taylor's Queen of the Nile costumes. Designer Renié Conley rightly won the 1963 Academy Award for her exceptional work, which included sensual serpent motifs, larger-than-life headpieces and Midas-grade swathes of gold.