London Fashion Week SS26: Events that are open to the public this season

Fashion month is officially upon us, bringing with it a pan-continental showcase of sartorial brilliance. New York sets the tone with sleek, commercially polished collections from the likes of Michael Kors and Tory Burch, while Paris and Milan simmer with high-octane luxury courtesy of Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

London, meanwhile, remains the kooky sister of the Big Four. Home to world-class fashion schools like Central Saint Martins and Westminster, the city continually nurtures boundary-pushing talent. Its reputation as an avant-garde hub ensures that kaleidoscopic colour, tactile textures and the delightfully unexpected are always front and centre.

Yet, the fact remains that most LFW events are strictly invite-only - which is not ideal for those wanting to become more involved in the industry.

Thankfully, there are a handful of events taking place during the week which are open to the public, meaning there’s still plenty to do between September 18 - 22.

From pop-ups to exhibitions, read on to discover the public events to note down in your calendars this season. May the networking commence…

LFW SS26 events which are open to the public:

Chelsea Arts Festival Immerse yourself in London's unmatched cultural scene at the Chelsea Arts Festival. Hosted from September 18 - 22, the spectacle will bring together the best in the business, with icons including Dame Zandra Rhodes, Twiggy, Rupert Everett, Ambika Mod, Sir Stephen Fry, Sadie Frost and David Shrigley engaging in discussions, live podcasts, panels and more. When: Thursday 18 - Sunday 21 September Where: Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ, Royal Court Theatre, 50-51 Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London SW3 4RY Details: chelseaartsfestival.com

'Twiggy' Screening + Q&A at Everyman Chelsea Part of the Chelsea Arts Club celebrations, a live screening of Twiggy followed by a Q&A hosted by none other than Sadie Frost and Twiggy herself will take place at the Everyman Cinema in Chelsea. Not one to miss for fans of Swinging Sixties style. Featuring contributions from Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury and Joanna Lumley, When: Saturday September 20, 2025 11:00 am Where: Everyman Chelsea, 279 King’s Rd, London, SW3 5EW Details: chelseaartsfestival.com

The Blue Room Live With 1664 Blanc Taking place on Saturday 20th September at 3:30pm at Lucky Cat, Bishopsgate, The Blue Room Live is an intimate sofa-style 'In Conversation With' hosted by James Corbin, featuring designer Natasha Zinko (fresh from her LFW show the night before) and Harvey James of SLMan. Expect unfiltered insights, behind-the-scenes perspectives and a rare, front-row style experience at fashion’s biggest week. With only a handful of spaces, it’s the most personal seat you can get at LFW, while enjoying a crisp 1664 Blanc in hand. When: Saturday 20 September Where: Lucky Cat, Bishopsgate, EC2N 4BQ Details: eventbrite.co.uk

© Getty Images for eBay UK eBay Endless Runway Livestream eBay puts circularity centre stage this fashion month with Endless Runway in London, curated by Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman. The show will feature archival pieces from UK fashion greats including J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane and Simone Rocha. Streamed live on eBay at 6pm, 12 September, viewers can shop in real time and join the virtual front row. When: Thursday 12th September Where: eBay App Details: londonfashionweek.co.uk

London Design Festival: Alpaca Apparel - Sustainable Luxury Showcase Join Wolf & Badger in store with Claire Turner of Alpaca Apparel, where conscious luxury meets locally sourced alpaca fleece. Explore a refined collection of travel wraps, sleep socks, and statement knits, while learning about the regenerative process from herd to wardrobe. Enjoy bubbles, conversation, and an intimate showcase of enduring design. When: Friday September 19, 2 - 5pm Where: 102 Berwick Street London W1F 0BT Details: eventbrite.co.uk

Tartan, The Barbour Way It doesn't get more British than Barbour. Anchored in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 25 campaign, Tartan, The Barbour Way traces the family’s Scottish tartan lineage, honouring craftsmanship through a journey across the Highlands. Visitors can also witness a live demonstration by a master weaver, revealing the intricate process behind one of Barbour’s signature tartan designs. Entry is free, with a complimentary keepsake awaiting every guest. When: Friday 19 - Sunday 21 September Where: 5-7 Carnaby Street, Carnaby, London W1F 9PB Details: barbour.com

Dirty Looks: Desire and Decay in Fashion Opt for an exhibition this LFW - and this would be out pick. Dirty Looks examines how grit and decay have been transformed into subversive expressions of beauty, challenging glossy digital ideals and hinting at a more sustainable fashion future. Showcasing icons like Hussein Chalayan, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Miguel Adrover and Maison Margiela, alongside rising talents Elena Velez, Yuima Nakazato and IAMISIGO, the exhibition traces fashion’s rebellious history, its provocative present, and the daring directions still ahead. When: Thursday 25 September 2025 – Sunday 25 January 2026 Where: Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS Details: barbican.org.uk

Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur The biggest contemporary show at the Wallace Collection to date, Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur likely to be a autumn highlight. Head to the gilded Marylebone gallery to discover over 40 new works created by the legendary artist Grayson Perry, inspired by masterpieces of the museum. When: 28 March - 26 October 2025 Where: Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1U 3BN Details: wallacecollection.org