London Fashion Week SS26: Events that are open to the public this season
From pop-ups to exhibitions and panel discussions, here’s where to join the SS26 celebrations

erdem backstage models in floral gowns
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Fashion month is officially upon us, bringing with it a pan-continental showcase of sartorial brilliance. New York sets the tone with sleek, commercially polished collections from the likes of Michael Kors and Tory Burch, while Paris and Milan simmer with high-octane luxury courtesy of Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

London, meanwhile, remains the kooky sister of the Big Four. Home to world-class fashion schools like Central Saint Martins and Westminster, the city continually nurtures boundary-pushing talent. Its reputation as an avant-garde hub ensures that kaleidoscopic colour, tactile textures and the delightfully unexpected are always front and centre.

Yet, the fact remains that most LFW events are strictly invite-only - which is not ideal for those wanting to become more involved in the industry.

View post on Instagram
 

Thankfully, there are a handful of events taking place during the week which are open to the public, meaning there’s still plenty to do between September 18 - 22. 

From pop-ups to exhibitions, read on to discover the public events to note down in your calendars this season. May the networking commence…

LFW SS26 events which are open to the public:

zandra rhodes up close

Chelsea Arts Festival

Immerse yourself in London's unmatched cultural scene at the Chelsea Arts Festival. Hosted from September 18 - 22, the spectacle will bring together the best in the business, with icons including Dame Zandra Rhodes, Twiggy, Rupert Everett, Ambika Mod, Sir Stephen Fry, Sadie Frost and David Shrigley engaging in discussions, live podcasts, panels and more.

When: Thursday 18 - Sunday 21 September

Where: Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ, Royal Court Theatre, 50-51 Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London SW3 4RY

Details: chelseaartsfestival.com

twiggy posing

'Twiggy' Screening + Q&A at Everyman Chelsea

Part of the Chelsea Arts Club celebrations, a live screening of Twiggy followed by a Q&A hosted by none other than Sadie Frost and Twiggy herself will take place at the Everyman Cinema in Chelsea. Not one to miss for fans of Swinging Sixties style. Featuring contributions from Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury and Joanna Lumley,

When: Saturday September 20, 2025 11:00 am

Where: Everyman Chelsea, 279 King’s Rd, London, SW3 5EW

Details: chelseaartsfestival.com

natasha zinko look polka dot

The Blue Room Live With 1664 Blanc

Taking place on Saturday 20th September at 3:30pm at Lucky Cat, Bishopsgate, The Blue Room Live is an intimate sofa-style 'In Conversation With' hosted by James Corbin, featuring designer Natasha Zinko (fresh from her LFW show the night before) and Harvey James of SLMan. Expect unfiltered insights, behind-the-scenes perspectives and a rare, front-row style experience at fashion’s biggest week. With only a handful of spaces, it’s the most personal seat you can get at LFW, while enjoying a crisp 1664 Blanc in hand.

When: Saturday 20 September

Where: Lucky Cat, Bishopsgate, EC2N 4BQ

Details: eventbrite.co.uk

A model walks the runway at the eBay Endless Runway, where eBay kicked off London Fashion Week - the first instantly shoppable pre-loved show at Kachette on September 12, 2024 i© Getty Images for eBay UK

eBay Endless Runway Livestream

eBay puts circularity centre stage this fashion month with Endless Runway in London, curated by Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman. The show will feature archival pieces from UK fashion greats including J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane and Simone Rocha. Streamed live on eBay at 6pm, 12 September, viewers can shop in real time and join the virtual front row.

When: Thursday 12th September

Where: eBay App

Details: londonfashionweek.co.uk

London Design Festival: Alpaca Apparel - Sustainable Luxury Showcase

London Design Festival: Alpaca Apparel - Sustainable Luxury Showcase

Join Wolf & Badger in store with Claire Turner of Alpaca Apparel, where conscious luxury meets locally sourced alpaca fleece. Explore a refined collection of travel wraps, sleep socks, and statement knits, while learning about the regenerative process from herd to wardrobe. Enjoy bubbles, conversation, and an intimate showcase of enduring design.

When: Friday September 19, 2 - 5pm

Where: 102 Berwick Street London W1F 0BT

Details: eventbrite.co.uk

model wearing barbour

Tartan, The Barbour Way

It doesn't get more British than Barbour. Anchored in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 25 campaign, Tartan, The Barbour Way traces the family’s Scottish tartan lineage, honouring craftsmanship through a journey across the Highlands. Visitors can also witness a live demonstration by a master weaver, revealing the intricate process behind one of Barbour’s signature tartan designs. Entry is free, with a complimentary keepsake awaiting every guest.

When: Friday 19 - Sunday 21 September

Where: 5-7 Carnaby Street, Carnaby, London W1F 9PB

Details: barbour.com

robert wun work

Dirty Looks: Desire and Decay in Fashion

Opt for an exhibition this LFW - and this would be out pick. Dirty Looks examines how grit and decay have been transformed into subversive expressions of beauty, challenging glossy digital ideals and hinting at a more sustainable fashion future. Showcasing icons like Hussein Chalayan, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Miguel Adrover and Maison Margiela, alongside rising talents Elena Velez, Yuima Nakazato and IAMISIGO, the exhibition traces fashion’s rebellious history, its provocative present, and the daring directions still ahead.

When: Thursday 25 September 2025 – Sunday 25 January 2026

Where: Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

Details: barbican.org.uk

Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur

Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur

The biggest contemporary show at the Wallace Collection to date, Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur likely to be a autumn highlight. Head to the gilded Marylebone gallery to discover over 40 new works created by the legendary artist Grayson Perry, inspired by masterpieces of the museum. 

When: 28 March - 26 October 2025

Where: Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1U 3BN

Details: wallacecollection.org

LCF Archives Object Stories gold shoe shot

LCF Archives Object Stories

Taking place just after fashion month, the LCF Archives hold a treasure trove of pieces that chart London’s style evolution and reflect every stage of the fashion cycle. At this Object Stories session, the Archives team will open the doors to their world, sharing the history, hidden gems and untold narratives behind the collection.This special event is open to all.

When: Wednesday October 1, 4:30 - 5:30pm

Where: London College of Fashion, 105 Carpenters Road London E20 2AR

Details: eventbrite.org

