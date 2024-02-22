5 Fashion Week essentials the Hello! Fashion Team swear by

London Fashion Week is the most anticipated city on the fashion month circuit, known for its innovation, stylistic identity, genre-bending aesthetics, up-and-coming talents and homegrown hits.

LFW has officially come to an end and over the past week, the city streets have seen some of the fashion sphere's most daring street style choices while front-row seats were home to notable names donning designer garms.

© NIFT Lauren, Orin and Orion were spotted at the NIFT LFW party

The Hello! Fashion team were lucky enough to attend a variety of shows, presentations and parties at this season's AW24 showcase and there were a few things the team noticed that made the week that little bit nicer. "Last season, thanks to my poor footwear choice, I had blisters from day one," explains our Fashion Assistant Chloe Gallacher, "Luckily this year, that wasn’t a worry thanks to being driven from show to show in style."

Because we’re no gatekeepers, here are the five fashion week essentials that made LFW chicer...

Choose Your Transport As we all know, London is a big city which means many shows and presentations can vary in location, many miles apart from each other. This London Fashion Week the Hello! Fashion team were lucky enough to have Audi as their official transport, chauffeuring the team from show to show in style. Hello! Fashion’s Picture Director and Style Writer, Clare Pennington said that “being driven to each show in style saved me from running for the bus and inevitable blisters. I honestly think if we didn’t have the Audi Q7 and our chauffeur Nathan on hand, we all would have missed a few important shows." © Clare Pennington Clare unintentionally matched her bag to the Audi Q7

© Orion Scott Both Orion and Lauren unintentionally matched at the Eudon Choi show Fashionable Flats Are Your BFF Our Fashion Features Writer Orion Scott chose to ditch the heels this year and opt for a fancy flat and her feet have never thanked her more. “As much as I love a pair of high heels, I just know that after a long day on my feet, I will regret my choices twice over. This year I made a conscious effort to style my fashion week outfits around my flat shoe choices, ensuring that all my attention was on the shows and not on my throbbing pinky toe.”

Invest in a Portable Ring Light This year our online writer and beauty guru Orin Carlin spent most of her week backstage amongst the hustle and bustle, capturing hair and makeup content. Her one saving grace for good quality videos that were effortlessly chic was an attachable ring light, “I didn’t quite realise how much of a difference the clip-on ring light would make to my backstage life until I tried it. It was so easy to use and was a lifesaver when the main lighting failed me.” © Orin Carlin Orin capturing the final touches at Annie's Ibiza A/W 24 show

© Natalie Salmon Natalie was our teams designated passenger princess this LFW Copious Amounts of Concealer and a Chauffered Car Hello! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon is a Fashion Week veteran with more than one essential. “I couldn't pick just one item, but I must say I would have been lost (quite literally) without our Audi. The driver Nathan was spectacular this season and the car was so roomy. I've always loved Audi because I'm a bit of an aesthete, and I think they are the definition of quiet luxury. So definitely that... and copious amounts of my Nars concealer."

Befriend a Flyaway Stick Unfortunately, we can’t change the weather and more often than not LFW often results in a week of rain and wind. For our Online Fashion Writer Lauren Ramsay, who was outside in the elements interviewing tastemakers throughout the shows said her one fashion week must was a flyaway stick. “I honestly used my flyaway stick multiple times this fashion week as it was so windy. It was honestly a lifesaver.” © Lauren Ramsay Lauren opted for a slick back bun look on day

